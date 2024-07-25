Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures from opening day at Carnoustie

The Senior Open has teed off at Carnoustie, with golf fans descending on the Angus course.

Spectators arrived at Carnoustie Links on Thursday to watch some of the iconic names of the sport in competition.

Former winners, including Darren Clarke, Gary Player and Miguel Angel Jimenez, are all taking part.

Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago, are also participating.

The tournament runs until Sunday, with thousands of fans expected to cheer on their heroes.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at Carnoustie to capture the best crowd pictures from the opening day.