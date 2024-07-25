Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures from opening day at Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures from opening day at Carnoustie

Fans descended on the course on Thursday to watch their idols in this year's contest.

Grandstand above the 1st tee, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Grandstand above the 1st tee, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

The Senior Open has teed off at Carnoustie, with golf fans descending on the Angus course.

Spectators arrived at Carnoustie Links on Thursday to watch some of the iconic names of the sport in competition.

Former winners, including Darren Clarke, Gary Player and Miguel Angel Jimenez, are all taking part.

Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago, are also participating.

The tournament runs until Sunday, with thousands of fans expected to cheer on their heroes.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at Carnoustie to capture the best crowd pictures from the opening day.

Golf fans observing the tournament.
Golf fans surround the 1st tee.
The tournament underway.
Colin Montgomerie lines up his putt on the 14th.
Miguel Angel Jimenez putting on the 14th.
Fans watching the tournament.
Fans watching Padraig Harrington on the 15th tee.
Catching all the action live!
Padraig Harrington on the 14th green.
Audience enjoying the event.
The 18th grandstand.
Michael Jonson tees off.
Carnoustie Golf Links sign.
Golf fans surround the 1st tee.
Paul Stankowski tees off.
Fans follow their heroes.
Fans appreciate Colin Montgomerie’s tee shot on the 18th.
Fans watching their heroes.
Steven Alker plays out of a bunker on the 14th.
Padraig Harrington on the 15th tee.
Miguel Angel Jimenez on the 15th tee.
Alex Cejka plays lines up his putt on the 14th.

