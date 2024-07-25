Chris Kane injury latest as James McPake sets Dunfermline targets for final cup game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane injury latest as James McPake sets Dunfermline targets for final cup game

The Pars cannot qualify for the knock-out stages following defeats to Forfar and Livingston

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Kane will sit out Dunfermline’s final Premier Sports Cup tie against Cove Rangers on Saturday because of injury.

The former St Johnstone striker has featured for only 45 minutes of the Pars’ friendlies and cup games so far.

Following a personal fitness programme on his return for pre-season training, the 29-year-old then damaged his ankle in a shooting drill.

Having been sidelined for 16 months with Saints from January 2022 due to knee and calf problems, Kane was hopeful of a fresh start this season at East End Park.

Dunfermline Athletic FC boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane last season.
Dunfermline boss James McPake (right) with striker Chris Kane last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But McPake has revealed he is being cautious with the experienced marksman this weekend ahead of the Championship kick-off against Livingston seven days later.

“I don’t think we will see Chris Kane,” he said. “He was away to the pool with the other injured boys [on Thursday].

“He is close. Had we needed to win this game, potentially we could have pushed him a wee bit more.

“But we wouldn’t take the risk of inflaming him more.

‘He shouldn’t be too much longer’

“We won’t see him this weekend, but he shouldn’t be too much longer.

“It is frustrating having him and Matty [Todd] – two key players in this team, not just in the squad – missing.

“But there is still enough there to go out and compete.”

The 1-0 defeat to Livingston last weekend ensured Dunfermline’s lingering hopes of progressing to the knock-out stages of the cup were wiped out.

Pars boss James McPake signals to his Dunfermline players during the defeat to Livingston.
James McPake (left) saw Dunfermline crash out of the cup with defeat at Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The shock 2-0 loss to Forfar that preceded it was the most damaging result in a group in which the Pars were optimistic of success.

It leaves McPake trying to balance the need for a pick-me-up against Cove and trying to manage the fitness of his thin squad.

“It’s a chance to put in a performance, that’s the big thing at the weekend,” he added.

“Get that, get the boys going, hopefully create chances, score some goals, defend properly. And come out of the game feeling good about ourselves going into the league campaign.

McPake: ‘Getting ready’

“That’s when it all starts a week on Saturday.

“We will use this game as a way of getting ready for a week on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what Dunfermline will do for a substitute keeper against Cove following their registrations error with freed Celtic youngster Kai McLean.

The 19-year-old’s short-term deal was knocked back due to SPFL rules but he is still training with the Pars.

8