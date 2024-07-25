Chris Kane injury latest as James McPake sets Dunfermline targets for final cup game

Chris Kane will sit out Dunfermline’s final Premier Sports Cup tie against Cove Rangers on Saturday because of injury.

The former St Johnstone striker has featured for only 45 minutes of the Pars’ friendlies and cup games so far.

Following a personal fitness programme on his return for pre-season training, the 29-year-old then damaged his ankle in a shooting drill.

Having been sidelined for 16 months with Saints from January 2022 due to knee and calf problems, Kane was hopeful of a fresh start this season at East End Park.

But McPake has revealed he is being cautious with the experienced marksman this weekend ahead of the Championship kick-off against Livingston seven days later.

“I don’t think we will see Chris Kane,” he said. “He was away to the pool with the other injured boys [on Thursday].

“He is close. Had we needed to win this game, potentially we could have pushed him a wee bit more.

“But we wouldn’t take the risk of inflaming him more.

‘He shouldn’t be too much longer’

“We won’t see him this weekend, but he shouldn’t be too much longer.

“It is frustrating having him and Matty [Todd] – two key players in this team, not just in the squad – missing.

“But there is still enough there to go out and compete.”

The 1-0 defeat to Livingston last weekend ensured Dunfermline’s lingering hopes of progressing to the knock-out stages of the cup were wiped out.

The shock 2-0 loss to Forfar that preceded it was the most damaging result in a group in which the Pars were optimistic of success.

It leaves McPake trying to balance the need for a pick-me-up against Cove and trying to manage the fitness of his thin squad.

“It’s a chance to put in a performance, that’s the big thing at the weekend,” he added.

“Get that, get the boys going, hopefully create chances, score some goals, defend properly. And come out of the game feeling good about ourselves going into the league campaign.

McPake: ‘Getting ready’

“That’s when it all starts a week on Saturday.

“We will use this game as a way of getting ready for a week on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what Dunfermline will do for a substitute keeper against Cove following their registrations error with freed Celtic youngster Kai McLean.

The 19-year-old’s short-term deal was knocked back due to SPFL rules but he is still training with the Pars.