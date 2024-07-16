James McPake blasts ‘bullied’ Dunfermline players after shock Premier Sports Cup defeat to Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake blasts ‘bullied’ Dunfermline players after shock Premier Sports Cup defeat to Forfar

The Pars boss kept his squad locked in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the loss.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline boss James McPake blasted his side after they were on the wrong end of a Premier Sports Cup shock against Forfar Athletic.

The Loons plundered a surprise 2-0 victory from their visit to East End Park thanks to goals in either half from Russell McLean and Mark Whatley.

Boos rained down from the home supporters at half-time and again after the final whistle as the Pars turned in a lacklustre and slipshod display following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over The Spartans.

It leaves them up against it in trying to reach the knock-out stages as they prepare to travel to Livingston on Saturday.

An annoyed looking Dunfermline Athletic F.C. Manager James McPake.
James McPake hit out at his senior players following Dunfermline’s defeat to Forfar. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

And McPake has confessed the Fifers did not deserve anything from a desperately poor 90 minutes as he singled out the team’s more experienced players.

He said: “There were some honest and harsh words said in the dressing room. I’m never going to say what was said but it certainly wasn’t pleasant.

“We were nowhere near good enough. Senior experienced players let the younger ones down.

“And we all need to collectively look at that performance.

“Forfar made it hard for us. They were well set up and sat in that deep block, but when they had the ball they were better than us. They caused us more of a threat.

McPake: ‘It’s obviously a concern’

“The first shot we had that worked their goalkeeper was on 45 minutes and that’s unacceptable.

“I think people could tell I wasn’t overly pleased with the performance on Saturday, and that  [tonight] was the reason why.

“When you get a performance like that, it’s obviously a concern. Performance levels are a concern and the mistakes and getting outfought as well.

“You can have bad days where your team’s not good enough or the other team frustrates you.

“But we got bullied tonight – and I’ve never said that about this team.”

Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The first indication a shock could be on the cards came with the opening goal in the 28th minute.

Deniz Mehmet only pushed a Mitchell Taylor shot back into the danger area and, when Blair Malcolm’s follow-up shot was repelled, McLean lashed into the roof of the net from eight yards.

A change of shape to a back four helped the Pars push for an equaliser before the break. But Aaron Comrie volleyed over before Marc McCallum brilliantly palmed away a Lewis McCann shot.

Kyle Benedictus should have levelled with a header in the 52nd minute. And, moments later, a poor kick-out from Deniz Mehmet was seized on by Forfar and Whatley rifled in a second.

McPake vowed: “You can work on it, you can speak about it, you can show it. But we’ll be ready for the weekend.”

