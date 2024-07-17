Could Labour’s GB Energy be based in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Could Labour’s GB Energy be based in Fife?

Aberdeen has been touted as the natural home for GB Energy - but does Fife have a chance given its own energy credentials?

Could Fife be a natural home for GB Energy? Image: DC Thomson.
Could Fife be a natural home for GB Energy? Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to get the ball rolling on creating Labour’s new publicly owned GB Energy firm when he makes his King’s Speech today.

The prime minister has refused to commit when asked where exactly the company will be based – but has said it will be headquartered in Scotland.

Aberdeen has been touted as a natural home for the firm given the city’s status as the UK energy industry’s central hub.

But could Fife be in with a shot given the Kingdom’s own strong energy credentials and proximity to the North Sea?

‘Definite contender’

Glenrothes Labour Councillor Altany Craik, who is the council’s finance spokesperson, sees no reason as to why the Kingdom shouldn’t be in the mix.

He says Fife has “a lot of expertise in energy”.

The state-owned firm will not directly generate energy, and will instead be used as a vehicle for the government to invest in private sector renewables projects.

Labour councillor Altany Craik was forced to stand down as a candidate.
Labour councillor Altany Craik. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Conveniently, Fife forms part of the new low-tax Forth Ports green freeport initiative, approved by the UK Government last year.

As part of that winning bid, sites in Rosyth and Burntisland will be used to construct key components for offshore wind farms.

Fife is also currently home to a world-first green hydrogen gas network – named H100 – which is going live at the end of the year.

The scheme will bring renewable hydrogen into homes across the region, meaning families can heat their homes and cook with clean gas.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Scotland. Image: PA.

Mr Craik told us: “With the green freeport there’s opportunities to support GB Energy. We should be part of the discussion.

“Fife is a definite contender.”

Is Fife ideally located?

Fife is located next to the North Sea, connects Edinburgh with the energy-rich north-east, and crucially can draw on expertise from one of the world’s best universities.

A spokesperson said St Andrews University “welcomes discussions” around Fife serving as a base for GB Energy.

They said: “As one of the sunniest places in Scotland, Fife is ideally located to harness the power of our natural resources such as solar, which is central to GB Energy.

“St Andrews leads the way in research on renewables, green hydrogen, battery technology and energy storage solutions.”

“I think Fife is well-placed,” said Mr Craik. “We’re well supported by universities around us.”

General Election 2024
Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

New Labour Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie agreed.

He said: “We have a good industrial heritage, we’ve got the skills, we’ve got the geographical location, and we’ve got the university.”

He told us he has discussed the matter with his two fellow Fife Labour MPs, adding: “It looks like Fife’s got all the right ingredients.”

Is Aberdeen’s case insurmountable?

Business leaders in Aberdeen have been strongly pushing for Labour to base GB Energy in the north-east since the firm was first proposed.

More than 700 voices from across various industries have backed a campaign being led by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Labour energy chief Ed Miliband previously acknowledged Aberdeen had a “strong claim”.

Many in the north-east would see it as a betrayal if the city was snubbed given Labour’s plans to extend the windfall tax, and end future oil and gas licences.

But Mr Craik said: “Fife has a big requirement for jobs as well. I understand the argument for Aberdeen, but I don’t think it’s a done deal.

“I think the questions need to be asked and answered in a measured way.”

Labour’s Scottish Secretary Ian Murray during a visit to Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Speaking last week, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray hinted the process would be competitive and demand was already high.

He told us: “I’ve only been in this job a week, with all the bids that I’ve had there is probably going to have to be 72 GB Energies to satisfy the whole of Scotland.”

Conversation