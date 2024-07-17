Road Test: Can Ford’s long-range Mustang Mach-E live up to its 372-mile billing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road Test: Can Ford’s long-range Mustang Mach-E live up to its 372-mile billing?

Our motoring writer tested Ford's first fully electric car on the roads of Tayside and Fife.

Jack McKeown stands beside a Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E on a sunny day in Perthshire. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Mustang Mach-E was Ford’s first fully electric car.

The company revived one of its most iconic names for the model and, while it is an SUV, it has a sleek, muscular appearance that makes it stand out from its rivals.

Prices start at around £50,000 for the standard range rear-wheel drive version, rising to more than £75,000 for the super-fast four-wheel drive GT, which has almost 500bhp.

I’ve previously spent a week with the Mustang Mach-E GT, and while a 3.7 second 0-62mph time is quite thrilling, most buyers don’t need their family SUV to be as quick as a supercar.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and motoring writer Jack McKeown.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a good-looking electric SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.

This time around, my driveway in Dundee was graced with the long-range, rear-wheel drive model. This has a more-than-adequate 290bhp and cost just under £60,000 in high spec Premium trim.

It also has the larger of the two batteries Ford offers in the Mustang Mach-E. Standard Range cars have a 75kWh battery, whereas long range models come with a whopping 98kWh battery.

372-mile range

This gave my car an official range of 372 miles. Of course you have to take these figures with a pinch of salt. My week with the Ford Mustang Mach-E coincided with the only spell of warm summer weather we’ve had so far.

In dry and warm conditions the trip computer told me I could cover 295 miles on a full charge. In the cold winter months you can expect this to drop to around 240 or 250 miles.

The Mustang Mach-E has an official 372-mile range. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s a great-looking car, with an aggressive bonnet and a swooping silhouette. There are no door handles. Instead, you tap a touch-sensitive pad and the door automatically unlocks and opens.

A key symbol on the door locks the car. There are also a series of LED numbers running down the pillar behind the front side window. These can be programmed to tap in a code that lets you unlock and drive the car without having the key with you.

They could be handy if you’ve forgotten your key… as long as you can remember the code.

Spacious interior

Inside, the Mustang Mach-E has a clean, uncluttered look and feels high quality. A large portrait-oriented touchscreen controls all the major functions.

While generally easy to use, the lack of buttons and dials makes adjusting the heating a chore when you’re on the move.

There’s loads of room front and back, and four large adults can easily sit in comfort. I’m 6’5” and I could sit in the back without feeling at all cramped.

The interior of the car
The interior has a large touchscreen. Image: Ford.
The boot
Boot space is reasonable. Image: Ford.

A front boot under the bonnet is ideal for stowing charging cables. Meanwhile, the 402-litre boot is a decent size but falls well short of the 585 litres offered by the Skoda Enyaq.

On the road, I never felt the Mustang Mach-E needed more power than the 290bhp my version provided. It completes the 0-62mph sprint in a tidy 7.0 seconds and also gets from 40-70 very quickly indeed, making it perfect for overtaking on A roads and motorways.

Ride quality is fidgety at low speeds but smooths out above 50mph. An SUV is never going to handle like a sports car but it grips well enough and there’s only a modicum of body roll.

Charging

The car will charge at speeds of up to 150kW, which is good but short of what some rivals can achieve. The Tesla Model Y, for example, can charge at 210kW.

The car’s long range meant I only had to plug in a couple of times during my stint with the car. Annoyingly, the Lochee chargers in Dundee had an issue with the Mustang Mach-E.

They would charge for 10 or 15 minutes, then cut off. I returned expecting a fully charged car and had to wait another half hour, switching chargers twice when they cut out.

The storage space under the bonnet, which is handy for stowing charge cables.
Storage space under the bonnet is handy for stowing charge cables. Image: Ford.

I don’t know if the fault lay with the chargers or the car but it was hugely frustrating.

Ford has been kind enough to send me no fewer than four variants of the Mustang Mach-E since it was launched.

However, two of the four have had electrical gremlins. This most recent car flashed up a series of warnings every time I started it, and hill start assist and one-pedal driving frequently disabled themselves.

A side view of a grey Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E on a rare sunny day in Scone. Image: Jack McKeown.

None of these issues affected the driving experience all that much but it is concerning that half the Mustang Mach-Es I’ve driven have had these random electrical flare-ups.

My advice would be to buy one under warranty if you can, and make sure any issues are cleared up before you’re on the hook for the bill.

Overall, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a pretty impressive electric SUV. It covers a long distance on a charge, has loads of internal space, and it looks terrific.

Ford Mustang Mach-E review – facts:

Price: £59,380

0-62mph: 7.0 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Range: 372 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

