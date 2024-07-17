Dundee firm that came close to collapse achieves best-ever year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee firm that came close to collapse achieves best-ever year

The company, which now employs 80 staff, was on the brink of administration six years ago.

By Rob McLaren
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee packaging company which was close to collapse has now achieved record sales.

At the end of 2018, factory manager Jimmy Urquhart was faced with a choice – see the company go bust or take the reins himself.

Now, Discovery Flexibles has achieved its best ever sales, with turnover of £16.2 million in the year ending December 31 2023, an increase from £15.6m in 2022.

Mr Urquhart, who joined the Kemback Street business as an apprentice 40 years ago, said last year was one of “continual improvement”.

He said: “It’s the first time since the early 1980s that this business has reported profits for five years in a row.

“We have broken and blasted through the £1m barrier for operating profit for the first time ever, hitting £1.2m.

“It’s been a record-breaking year for a business that was almost down and out back in 2018. It’s been quite a transformation.”

Discovery Flexibles producing biscuit packaging in Dundee

Discovery Flexibles has operated from the same site in Dundee since 1866.

Providing packaging for biscuits and confectionery are its main markets.

The company is secretive about its client list but Mr Urquhart says there can’t be many people in Britain who haven’t bought a product whose packaging was made in Dundee.

The business found success diversifying into industrial and beauty markets last year. It is also developing sustainable products Mr Urquhart describes as a “world first”.

He said: “Diversification into new markets helps smooth the bumps. As one sector is seasonally quiet another is busy.

A Discovery Flexibles machine in action in Dundee.

“It makes sure that we are kept on our toes all year round rather than the peaks and troughs that we used to experience.

“We’ve worked hard at developing new sustainable packaging options for our customers in the drive away from plastics and expect to launch with a world first very soon.

“It’s an exciting time and I really hope that all the global issues that have caused chaos over the last few years are behind us and we can have a period of stability to just focus on growth.”

Pride in recovery of business

The chief executive said high energy costs and fluctuating raw materials prices remained a concern although “hopefully the worst is behind us”.

He has added to the workforce steadily, which now stands at 80 staff, as well as making strategic investments in equipment.

Discovery Flexibles in Stobswell, Dundee.
Discovery Flexibles in Stobswell, Dundee.

He said the company’s order book was around £500,000 ahead of the same time last year.

Mr Urquhart adds: “We’ve taken the business from £7.6m with 57 employees to £16.2m with 80 employees in only a handful of years.

“We have delivered an ever improving profit line every single year.

“I am immensely proud of that fact.

“But, as any business owner will tell you, you never really get the chance to reflect on it as you always try to beat the previous year.

“There’s no let-up – it’s all go, go, go.”

More from Business

Rosyth Dockyard
How will Forth Green Freeport work and will it benefit Fife?
Amanda Henvey carrying out treatment at her business, Lucerna in Bairgowrie. Image: Amanda Henvey/ Lucerna
Perthshire beauty boss on the joys of working for yourself
The Bothy Bar Perth Image: Christie and Co
The Bothy Bar in Perth goes on the market
Tony Banks.
Dundee tycoon Tony Banks targeted as hackers sabotage his restaurant’s website
David Conchie in the shop at Rowanlea Riding School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie riding school Rowanlea celebrating nearly 60 years in business
Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks shuts down suddenly
6
Craig and Iona Brownhill run their liqueur and chocolate business together, Pomology. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth couple swap law and astrophysics to run chocolate and berry liqueur business
Dr Amanda Mackenzie, new R&D director at Glen Clova Scientific. Image: Glen Clova Scientific
Dundee eczema and asthma researchers Glen Clova Scientific in £4 million funding boost
Simon Cowling, lead director of EV at SSE Energy Solutions, with Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for Transport at the new Myrekirk EV Charging Hub in Dundee, Image: Stuart Nicol
New Dundee EV charging hub that can power car for 60 miles in 3…
10
Green's store on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iceland products to be sold at Greens of Dundee in new partnership

Conversation