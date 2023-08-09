Dundee firm goes from brink of collapse to doubling its sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firm goes from brink of collapse to doubling its sales

“It would have been very easy to say that the situation was too far gone and let the business slide into oblivion,” says the owner.

By Rob McLaren
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Discovery Flexibles manager Jimmy Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee manufacturer which was on the brink of administration has doubled its sales in just five years under new management.

Discovery Flexibles has operated from the same site in Kemback Street since 1866.

But the packaging firm came close to being shut down until general manager Jimmy Urquhart took the business over at the end of 2018.

“It would have been very easy to say that the situation was too far gone and let the business slide into oblivion,” he admits.

“There were too many skilled jobs within the walls of this factory to not try.

“The journey we’ve been on certainly hasn’t been easy but I believe that everyone within this business is really proud of what we’ve achieved and where we are now.”

Discovery Flexibles adding sales and jobs

In the 2017 financial year, Discovery Flexibles made sales of £7.7 million. – this figure has now doubled.

Newly filed financial accounts for 2022 turnover has now more than doubled to £15.6m.

Operating profit for the year to December 31 2022 rose from £561,787 in 2021 to £650,188 last year.

Mr Urquhart said: “2022 was another year of continued improvement with both turnover and profits improving.

Discovery Flexibles on Dundee’s Kemback Street.

“Momentum is with us and I aim to continue to build upon the success story that I feel we have become.

“We’ve taken the business from £7.6m with 57 employees to £15.5m with 80 employees and delivered an ever improving profit in every year of my ownership.

“This business hasn’t strung together four consecutive profitable years since the 1970s so it’s quite an achievement.”

Taking work from China to Scotland

He said the business has increased its sales again this year as it continues to grapple high energy prices and inflationary pressures.

Discovery Flexibles said a six-week skills academy, delivered in partnership with Dundee and Angus College, has helped with recruitment.

He said the company has recently picked up some work which used to go to China.

He adds: “China is no longer as attractive due to rising costs, extended lead times and the huge variability of container costs to ship things half way round the world.

A machine within the Discovery Flexibles factory.

“We’ve lots of production trials ongoing to deliver single use plastic reduction, plastic replacement and increased recyclability.

“We are also close to entering new market sectors for us which will further diversify our product portfolio. It’s all quite exciting.”

