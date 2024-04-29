Sinister ‘debt collector’ with dog demanded money from St Andrews couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinister ‘debt collector’ with dog demanded money from St Andrews couple

Jamie MacDonald claimed he would get "lots of other people" to the house if the couple did not pay.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jamie MacDonald at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jamie MacDonald.

A debt collector went to a St Andrews couple’s home with a dog and threatened them with “serious repercussions” unless they paid off £1,150 owed by their son.

Before departing, MacDonald said their son owed another £100 for the “call out fee” and gave them a sort code and account number on a piece of paper.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard MacDonald, 32, of East Green, Anstruther, let the dog into their home.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith asked: “I presume the dog was not a standard poodle?”

Defence lawyer Larry Flynn replied: “He does not recall but accepts it was not a small dog”.

MacDonald appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to attempting to compel the couple by threats to pay £1,150 into a bank account on November 24 2020.

‘I am a debt collector’

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court MacDonald arrived at the couple’s home with the dog on a loose lead and rang the doorbell.

The wife answered and MacDonald told her “I’m here to collect money” and ordered her to pay.

The woman told him he had come to the wrong door and when MacDonald told her he was there for her son, she said he was not there.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused stated that the money needs to be paid tonight or there will be serious repercussions.

“He was not holding the dog back.”

Jamie MacDonald at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Ms McKaig said the dog then “jumped up” at the woman and entered the property.

Her husband asked MacDonald why he was there and was told: “Your son owes me and my associates money”.

The woman asked what for, and MacDonald told them: “Drugs”.

The husband asked MacDonald if he was a drug dealer, to which MacDonald said: “No, I am a debt collector”.

‘Serious repercussions’

The fiscal depute said MacDonald asked them to get a pen and paper to write down a sort code and account number or there would be “serious repercussions and lots of other people coming”.

Ms McKaig said MacDonald gave them with the bank details and stated who he was and that he was from Anstruther.

He told the couple their son “owes £1,150 and £100 for the call out fee – tonight.”

MacDonald told the couple their son was their responsibility and it was their job to pay.

They said he would not be getting money and MacDonald continued to make threats.

When he left, the husband called the police.

No better than serious criminals

Sheriff Niven-Smith pointed out MacDonald himself was taking drugs and obtaining them from dealers who “persuade by threats of violence”.

He said: “You were no better than those serious organised individuals and did their bidding in a bid to reduce your drug debt by attending with a dog at the (couple’s) house.”

He acknowledged MacDonald’s mental health – for which Mr Flynn said he is receiving treatment – could explain why he may do the bidding of others more easily than other people.

The sheriff sentenced MacDonald to 192 hours of unpaid work and placed him on offender supervision for two years.

