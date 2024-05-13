‘Magnificent’ murals hidden beneath A9 in Perth are winning lots of new fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Magnificent’ murals hidden beneath A9 in Perth are winning lots of new fans

The paintings are so good that even vandals leave them alone, said one admirer.

By Kieran Webster
Gordon Muir and a kingfisher under the A9 overpass of the River Almond in Perth.
Gordon Muir is one of a growing number of fans of the artwork, including of a kingfisher. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Murals painted beneath a bridge in Perth are gaining a strong following.

The paintings can be found under the A9 overpass of the River Almond, with the concrete support columns brought to life.

Some columns boast a more modern “street art” look while others showcase the nearby wildlife.

The murals, which have been there since 2021, were commissioned by Sustrans Scotland’s art roots programme.

Kingfisher ‘brightens up’ Perth A9 bridge

Gordon Muir, who often takes photos of wildlife at the riverbank, feels the art brightens the area.

The 56-year-old from North Muirton said: “When the water is high the river is in line with the splash, so it looks like the kingfisher is coming out the water.

The kingfisher mural.
The kingfisher can look as though it ‘comes out of the water’. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“The kingfisher is just magnificent, it’s my favourite and it has weathered really well.

“Compared to the usual graffiti it really brightens the area up.

“Also, the most amazing thing is that it hasn’t been vandalised. There seems to be respect – even from criminals – not to.

Gordon Muir is impressed that the murals have not been vandalised.
Gordon Muir is impressed that the art hasn’t been vandalised. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“Sometimes people don’t realise all the columns have art as this side of the river is a more popular walk.

“You get a lot of wildlife around here – it’s a fantastic place and I like to come here to take photos.”

Monarch of the Glen mural brightens underpass

Doug Greig, who also lives in Perth, did not know the artwork had been commissioned.

The 65-year-old said: “I walk here regularly and I’d much rather have this graffiti art than any random graffiti.

“I had always wondered why it was here – usually these bridges get painted over as soon as graffiti appears.

“People leave it alone – they don’t touch it, which is fantastic.

Dough, 63, walking his dog Chewie, 18 month on the path by some of the murals.
Doug, 63, walking his 18-month-old dog Chewie. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
The Monarch of the Glen is Doug’s favourite. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“My favourite one is The Monarch of the Glen – it’s a real work of art.

“The kingfisher too is like a picture.”

Another Perth resident Sean Brenna, said while walking his dog: “I like them.

“I really like the traditional stuff but that’s just my taste and it’s better than some concrete.

The fox mural under the A9 in Perth.
The fox has been popular on social media. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“It maybe gives the young team something to do too.

“You’ve got them on all sides and I think the kingfisher is probably my favourite.

“It’s much nicer having something like this than having someone vandalising it.

“No one seems to touch it – the art is respected by everyone.”

‘I couldn’t guarantee the paintings would last’

One of the artists involved in the project, Paco Graff, was pleased to hear his art has stood the test of time.

The Dundee-based artist said: “After one of the visits the water was touching the walls so I couldn’t guarantee the paintings would last.

“I originally had a list of artists to paint each one before Covid.

“We went into lockdown and a year later a few of the artists couldn’t make it – so I did a couple more.

The mural of a kingfisher can look as though it is emerging from the River Almond in Perth when the water lines up.
The kingfisher emerging from the river. Image: Gordon Muir Date

“I knew the water would line up with the kingfisher so I asked someone to take a picture. When I saw it, it was pretty cool.

“I’ve been painting animals for years, I like painting nature and wildlife and it fits perfectly well.

“It’s good that it’s been left, the aim was to brighten up the path.

“It was a really good project for me – I enjoy nature.

“For me, it’s the perfect spot.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach Bus. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
New Stagecoach timetable comes into effect across Perthshire
John Styes
Dundee killer gets more jail time after stash of weapons and phones found at…
Ewen Christie, Dave Barnett and Neil McVean from Perth enjoy the beer on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival 2024: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 11th year of event
Parts of Perthshire and Stirling are covered by the thunderstorm warning .
Thunderstorm warning issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire
The Northern Lights from Fife.
Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Willow Findlay standing in front of pink cherry blossom tree
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Dunkeld and Birnam
Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's set to close
Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's announce retirement after 45 years
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at 'huge discount'
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains
Katie Hopkins
Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids

Conversation