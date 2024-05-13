‘Magnificent’ murals hidden beneath A9 in Perth are winning lots of new fans

Murals painted beneath a bridge in Perth are gaining a strong following.

The paintings can be found under the A9 overpass of the River Almond, with the concrete support columns brought to life.

Some columns boast a more modern “street art” look while others showcase the nearby wildlife.

The murals, which have been there since 2021, were commissioned by Sustrans Scotland’s art roots programme.

Kingfisher ‘brightens up’ Perth A9 bridge

Gordon Muir, who often takes photos of wildlife at the riverbank, feels the art brightens the area.

The 56-year-old from North Muirton said: “When the water is high the river is in line with the splash, so it looks like the kingfisher is coming out the water.

“The kingfisher is just magnificent, it’s my favourite and it has weathered really well.

“Compared to the usual graffiti it really brightens the area up.

“Also, the most amazing thing is that it hasn’t been vandalised. There seems to be respect – even from criminals – not to.

“Sometimes people don’t realise all the columns have art as this side of the river is a more popular walk.

“You get a lot of wildlife around here – it’s a fantastic place and I like to come here to take photos.”

Monarch of the Glen mural brightens underpass

Doug Greig, who also lives in Perth, did not know the artwork had been commissioned.

The 65-year-old said: “I walk here regularly and I’d much rather have this graffiti art than any random graffiti.

“I had always wondered why it was here – usually these bridges get painted over as soon as graffiti appears.

“People leave it alone – they don’t touch it, which is fantastic.

“My favourite one is The Monarch of the Glen – it’s a real work of art.

“The kingfisher too is like a picture.”

Another Perth resident Sean Brenna, said while walking his dog: “I like them.

“I really like the traditional stuff but that’s just my taste and it’s better than some concrete.

“It maybe gives the young team something to do too.

“You’ve got them on all sides and I think the kingfisher is probably my favourite.

“It’s much nicer having something like this than having someone vandalising it.

“No one seems to touch it – the art is respected by everyone.”

‘I couldn’t guarantee the paintings would last’

One of the artists involved in the project, Paco Graff, was pleased to hear his art has stood the test of time.

The Dundee-based artist said: “After one of the visits the water was touching the walls so I couldn’t guarantee the paintings would last.

“I originally had a list of artists to paint each one before Covid.

“We went into lockdown and a year later a few of the artists couldn’t make it – so I did a couple more.

“I knew the water would line up with the kingfisher so I asked someone to take a picture. When I saw it, it was pretty cool.

“I’ve been painting animals for years, I like painting nature and wildlife and it fits perfectly well.

“It’s good that it’s been left, the aim was to brighten up the path.

“It was a really good project for me – I enjoy nature.

“For me, it’s the perfect spot.”