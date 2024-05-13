Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he rues ‘harsh’ Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he rues ‘harsh’ Hearts defeat

The Dark Blues travel to Glasgow on Tuesday night for their penultimate match of the campaign.

Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng. Image: SNS
By George Cran

“Lapses in concentration” were Dundee’s undoing against Hearts on Saturday, something they can ill afford at Rangers on Tuesday.

That’s the view of Dark Blues midfielder Malachi Boateng.

The Dee ended up on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Manager Tony Docherty felt the scoreline wasn’t representative of the way the game went.

Boateng agrees.

Malachi Boateng: ‘Lapses of concentration’

“I thought the lads stuck together but ultimately three goals was harsh on us,” he said.

“The lads are still quite proud of how we performed. It was obviously better than we did in the last game against St Mirren.

“But when you play against top sides, a couple of lapses in concentration can cost you and that’s what happened at Tynecastle.

“We’re up against some top teams as well though, so it’s never easy at this stage.

“The good thing is that it was a better performance that last week, which was a real downer for us.

“On Saturday we played a bit better but just not the result we were looking for.”

Dundee result against Rangers could seal Premiership title for Celtic

Rangers go into the game on Tuesday on the back of a sore defeat at rivals Celtic.

Rangers Fabio Silva and Dundee's Malachi Boateng in action in April.
Dundee’s Malachi Boateng takes on Rangers in the 0-0 draw at Dens last month. Image: SNS.

A defeat that means the Premiership title is all-but out of reach with the Hoops requiring just one point from their two remaining matches.

In fact, if the Dark Blues pick up a result at Ibrox they will confirm the trophy will be heading to Parkhead.

And Boateng is keen for Dundee to add to the Old Firm derby defeat from the weekend.

“Yeah of course. We’ve played them a couple of times already this season,” he added.

“Obviously the last result against them a couple of weeks back was a good one (a 0-0 draw at Dens Park), so we’ll look to do the same again on Tuesday.”

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kick off 7.30pm.

