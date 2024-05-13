Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he rues ‘harsh’ Hearts defeat

“Lapses in concentration” were Dundee’s undoing against Hearts on Saturday, something they can ill afford at Rangers on Tuesday.

That’s the view of Dark Blues midfielder Malachi Boateng.

The Dee ended up on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Manager Tony Docherty felt the scoreline wasn’t representative of the way the game went.

Boateng agrees.

Malachi Boateng: ‘Lapses of concentration’

“I thought the lads stuck together but ultimately three goals was harsh on us,” he said.

“The lads are still quite proud of how we performed. It was obviously better than we did in the last game against St Mirren.

“But when you play against top sides, a couple of lapses in concentration can cost you and that’s what happened at Tynecastle.

“We’re up against some top teams as well though, so it’s never easy at this stage.

“The good thing is that it was a better performance that last week, which was a real downer for us.

“On Saturday we played a bit better but just not the result we were looking for.”

Dundee result against Rangers could seal Premiership title for Celtic

Rangers go into the game on Tuesday on the back of a sore defeat at rivals Celtic.

A defeat that means the Premiership title is all-but out of reach with the Hoops requiring just one point from their two remaining matches.

In fact, if the Dark Blues pick up a result at Ibrox they will confirm the trophy will be heading to Parkhead.

And Boateng is keen for Dundee to add to the Old Firm derby defeat from the weekend.

“Yeah of course. We’ve played them a couple of times already this season,” he added.

“Obviously the last result against them a couple of weeks back was a good one (a 0-0 draw at Dens Park), so we’ll look to do the same again on Tuesday.”

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kick off 7.30pm.