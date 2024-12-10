Dundee FC star Antonio Portales linked with top flight Mexican side

Dundee star Antonio Portales is reportedly attracting interest in his homeland.

According to reports in Mexico, the 28-year-old has been lined up by top flight side Chivas de Guadalajara.

Their Mexican international defender Jesus Orozco has been strongly linked with a big-money switch to Liga MX Apertura champions Cruz Azul.

Should that move be confirmed, media reports suggest Portales is on the shortlist to replace him.

“Guadalajara continues to scan the market to see what it can get,” said popular Mexican sports journalist Kery Ruiz on his YouTube channel.

“Antonio Portales is one of the objectives of the Guadalajara board, especially considering the departure of Chiquete Orozco.

“If he leaves, Chivas will try to buy Antonio Portales from Dundee FC of the Scottish league.”

No contact

He added: “His price is more or less around two or three million [dollars].

“Remember that he arrived at Dundee for 500 thousand dollars.

“Portales is undisputed at Dundee and Chivas want him.”

Those numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Portales signed for Dundee as a free agent in 2023 on a two-year contract which expires at the end of this season.

He will be able to speak to other clubs over a pre-contract deal to leave on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

However, the defender is considering an offer from the Dark Blues and has indicated his desire to stay at Dens Park.

Portales told Courier Sport in November: “Right now we have been talking with the club about an extension.

“Yeah, hopefully we will do it. We’re talking about that.”

Courier Sport understands Dundee have received no contact from Chivas or any other club over Portales.

The winter transfer window in Mexico opens on January 2, a day later than in Scotland.