Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Antonio Portales reveals talks over new contract at Dens Park

The Mexican's current deal expires at the end of this season.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Antonio Portales is keen to pledge his future to Dundee.

The Mexican defender is one of many Dees out of contract at the end of this season and will be free to talk to other clubs about a pre-contract deal in the coming weeks.

However, he hopes to extend his stay beyond two years.

The 28-year-old joined the Dark Blues in the summer of 2023 alongside compatriot Diego Pineda.

Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Image: Kim Cessford/DCT.

And there could be more Mexicans turning out in dark blue in the near future after Dundee announced a partnership with Portales’ first club CF Monterrey.

‘Best version’

The here and now, though, has Portales and the Dark Blues in need of Premiership points.

A poor run of two wins and nine defeats in the last nine matches brings Saturday’s evening clash with bottom side Hibs into sharp focus.

“I think we had been playing well, but some mistakes changed the games,” Portales said.

Antonio Portales
Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Right now, we know about that.

“We are working hard and we have been watching videos to help us improve our game.

“The team looks strong, looks well. We have a very good chance to change the results in future games and to play better for our fans.

“Everyone is working in their job to play better for the team, to be the best version of all Dundee.”

‘I don’t like it’ on the bench

Recent matches have seen Portales in the unaccustomed role of substitute, including the most recent at Aberdeen.

That, though, has made the Mexican more determined to prove himself.

“Yeah, it’s football,” he added.

“I don’t like it. Any player doesn’t like to be on the bench, but it’s football.

Antonio Portales
Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“The most important thing is the team.

“I support my team-mates because when I’ve been in the XI, they support me.

“It’s a team, it’s a family.

“Of course, I work hard to play again in the XI and hopefully on Saturday I can do that.

“Here for me it’s a dream to play in Scotland with Dundee in Europe because I’m from Mexico and it’s very hard to play in Europe.

“For me it’s a dream and I will try to give my all for Dundee.”

Contract

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Image: SNS.

And he hopes that dream will continue into the next campaign.

Asked about his expiring contract, Portales said: “Right now we have been talking with the club about an extension.

“Yeah, hopefully we will do it. We’re talking about that.”

