Outstanding Hilltown redevelopment project wins top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Outstanding Hilltown redevelopment project wins top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards

The best new architecture in Tayside and Fife was celebrated at the awards.

By Jack McKeown
The Derby Street development has helped regenerate the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: DIA.
The Derby Street development has helped regenerate the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: DIA.

A huge regeneration project in the Hilltown has won the Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) Supreme Award.

The project helped revitalise a downtrodden area of Dundee and has given local residents a development they can be proud of.

Around 200 architects from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife attended a black tie ceremony at the Apex Hotel on Friday night.

Nearly 100 projects were entered into the DIA Awards and were whittled down to a shortlist for the judges to visit.

The judges were DIA president Fíona Canavan, Jenni Shanks from Dundee University’s School of Architecture, Aberdeen Society of Architects’ president Andy McNair, and The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown.

Previous winners of the DIA Supreme Award include the Seed, a Passivhaus home near Liff; Rescobie Pavilion, a garden room near Forfar; the Larick Centre in Tayport; and V&A Dundee.

Here are the winners of the Dundee Institute of Architects Awards 2024:

Supreme Award

Derby Street, Dundee – Collective Architecture
The Derby Street development won the DIA Supreme Award. Image: DIA.

The Derby Street project replaced the former Butterburn and Bucklemaker Court multis which had become some of the least desirable homes in Dundee.

More than 160 new homes were built on the site, in a partnership between Dundee City Council, Hillcrest Homes and the Fleming Trust.

At its heart is a new pedestrian thoroughfare running down to Strathmartine Road. This is located on the site of Russell Street, a cobbled lane lined with tenements and cottages that was lost in the ’70s when the area was cleared for a new multi-storey development.

Many of the area’s older residents still remember the lane fondly, and the project aims to recapture its convivial atmosphere.

Although the project was delayed and ran over budget, all 162 homes are now occupied and feedback from the new residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

Best on the Drawing Board

Quarry House, Perthshire – Jon Frullani
The Quarry House cantilevers majestically over a hillside. Image: DIA.

This is a category for projects that haven’t yet broken ground and the winner is a striking modern home on an old quarry near Forgandenny.

The house makes clever use of a steeply sloping site and its panoramic vista across Perthshire.

The house blends nicely into its landscape. Image: DIA.

A chimney breast in the living room drops through the floor and becomes a support column allowing the room to cantilever out over the slope.

Huge swathes of glass let in plenty of natural light and showcase the outstanding views.

Ambassador

The Laundry at Kincausie House, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire – Adam & Gordon Architects
A former laundry has been turned into a private chapel. Image: DIA.

Given to projects by a DIA architect but outside of Tayside and Fife, this category was won by the Laundry at Kingcausie House in Aberdeenshire.

The stone ruin of a former laundry building was turned into a private chapel. The stone was reclaimed from the site, with the slate roof and timber cladding sourced locally.

The chapel features a new stained glass window. Image: DIA.

A thermal lining and a solid fuel stove were added to make the chapel a place its owners can use for reflection and contemplation all year round.

Commendation: The Garden Bothy, Fettercairn – KSA Architects
This oak framed extension incorporates part of a listed garden wall. Image: DIA.

This extension was designed for a home that is attached to the walled garden at Fasque House. The oak framed extension pushes the living area further out into the garden, opening up views and connecting to a sheltered pergola.

The extension enhances views of the garden. Image: DIA.

A flat roof prevents the new structure from being seen from inside the listed walled garden.

Meanwhile, a glazed link extends along the line of the brick walled garden and provides access to a new master bedroom.

Best Group of Housing

Ellengowan, Arbroath Road, Dundee – Collective Architecture
Ellengowan is a new housing development by Hillcrest Homes. Image: DIA.

This development replaced 124 cottage flats that were originally built as temporary housing following the First World War. Originally intended to last for 25 years they were occupied for almost a century – despite poor insulation and extensive asbestos.

So far 70 our of an eventual 130 affordable housing units have been finished. A mix of flats, cottage flats, and terraced houses, they are designed to cater for everyone from the elderly to disabled people and families.

Ellengowan has a lot of greenery and a community feel to it. Image: DIA.

The housing steps down the hill and great care has been taken to give most properties river views.

As many trees as possible were retained, little pocket parks were created, and there is a pedestrian avenue leading to Baxter Park.

In a lovely flourish, the development contains one shop – which occupies the same spot as the iconic Kiosk newsagent that stood there since the 1930s. It’s understood the new shop is run by the same operators as the Kiosk.

Commended: Athron Hill, Milnathort – Fraser Livingstone Architects
This group of housing attracted praise for a natural colour palette that helps it blend into its countryside setting. Image: DIA.

Nestled on a wooded hillside near Milnathort, Athron Hill is a handsome development of timber-clad homes.

Each house has been carefully oriented to maximise solar gain and privacy, as well as taking in the best views.

Metal roofs are a nice nod to the area’s farm sheds, and the larch cladding should fade and soften gently over time.

Best Commercial/Non Domestic

Michelin Innovation Hub – Holmes Miller
Michelin’s Innovation Hub helps keep the former tyre factory site thriving. Image: DIA.

The Innovation Hub is a purpose-built centre at the heart of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

It is a place where businesses, researchers, public bodies, and other organisations can work on developing, testing and commercialising new products. It also rents co-working spaces to remote workers.

The interior is warm and welcoming. Image: DIA.

The exposed timber frame inside the building helps create warmth and vibrancy. The Hellerup staircase is designed for people to congregate and sit on its wide treads, creating an informal gathering space.

There is a large events space, private meeting rooms, a co-working space, and a cosy café.

Commended: Riverside Primary School, Perth – Architype
Riverside is a new primary school with low running costs. Image: DIA.

This new primary school in Perth can accommodate around 560 young learners. Built to a Passivhaus standard, it is incredibly well insulated and has extremely low running costs.

Large windows maximise natural daylight and every ground floor classroom has a door to the playground, helping encourage outdoors learning.

Best Regeneration

Derby Street, Dundee – Collective Architecture
Derby Street won the Best Regeneration category. Image: DIA.

The winner of the DIA Supreme Award also won the Best Regeneration category. The Derby Street development may have taken years longer and cost more than anticipated but it has had a transformative effect on the Hilltown.

Replacing a pair of old and unloved multis, the project takes the area back to its roots, with cottage flats, townhouses, and tree-lined pedestrian avenues.

A new street at the centre of the development commemorates Dundee suffragette Ethel Moorhead.

Commended: St Andrews Arts & Crafts House – Lorn Macneal Architects
A wonderful kitchen extension forms part of this remarkable project. Image: DIA.

This Arts & Crafts house was built in the early 1900s and extended around 20 years later. Since then it was barely touched – until its current owners completely overhauled it.

They added a beautiful kitchen extension that complements the original house. A gym extension and replacement coach house building were also added. And they restored the home’s many original features in a renovation project that left no stone unturned.

Best Interior Design

Perthshire house refurbishment – Jon Frullani
This house near Longforgan has been tastefully overhauled. Image: DIA.

Built around 15 years ago, Cater Milley was inspired by the old Dundee Olympia pool – it even has a glass walkway to a separate tower.

Its new owners have transformed its interior, enhancing its curved ‘wave’ ceiling with timber panelling.

The Carse of Gowrie home has wonderful views over the Tay. Image: DIA.

Thoughtful lighting and high quality materials give it the ambience of a boutique hotel without sacrificing a homely feel.

A pair of first floor bedrooms were reconfigured to create an exceptional master bedroom suite.

Commended: St Andrews Arts & Crafts House – Lorn Macneal Architects
This renovation overhauled a handsome Arts & Crafts house while retaining its original features. Image: DIA.

This St Andrews Arts & Crafts house is a stunning renovation that was unlucky not to win a category.

The combination of tasteful extensions and sensitive restoration of original features creates a harmonious home that must be one of the finest properties in St Andrews.

House of the Year

West Balkello – Ann Nisbet Studio
This elegant house sits beautifully in its setting at the foot of the Sidlaws. Image: DIA.

This house was built by a couple that previously lived in a nearby farmhouse.

Their dream was to create a home that nestled into its landscape and took inspiration from Strathmore’s rural buildings. They also wanted a house that got plenty of light, was low maintenance, and wouldn’t cost much to run.

West Balkello is beautiful inside and out. Image: DIA.

West Balkello succeeds in all these criteria, and on many other levels. The timber-clad, zinc-roofed home is beautiful inside and out.

Water is sourced from a borehole, and a ground source heat pump provides warmth and hot water. An array of solar panels helps keep running costs very low.

Commended: Seabank, Errol – LJR+H
Seabank House is clad in aluminium and timber. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This elegant new home sits beside the banks of the Tay a mile outside Errol.

Clad in aluminium and Abodo timber, it’s oriented to maximise natural light and take full advantage of superb views across the River Tay to Fife.

Best Domestic Extension

Woodside Place, Elie – Jones Robbins Tobin
This beautiful extension has transformed the way its owners use the house. Image: DIA.

A pleasant but uninspiring home on a quiet street in Elie has been enhanced by this extremely special extension.

An open plan layout has large windows that connect the indoor space to the garden. A new entrance was created and a new dormer added as part of a beautiful master bedroom.

Commended: Dundee Garden Room – LJR+H Architects
This garden room is small but adds a lot to the house it’s part of. Image: DIA.

A traditional villa in the Roseangle conservation area benefits from this modest but impressive extension.

It increases the home’s connection with its sheltered, west facing back garden. Large windows and folding glazed doors let in plenty of light – as does a skylight – and a wood burner keeps things cosy.

Best Small Project Under £150k

The Garden Studio, Dull, Aberfeldy – CASA
This charming building is used as a massage studio. Image: DIA.

Rose Garden Studio is built in the grounds of its clients’ home and stands next to a ruined cotter house.

A simple, traditional shape is elevated by being clad in rosemary tiles, with an entrance porch that is finished in larch cladding.

Inside there is a single room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove, a separate shower room, and a small mezzanine level.

It is currently used as a massage studio and is also perfect for yoga or as an artists’ or writers’ retreat.

Innovative Use of Material

The Garden Studio, Dull, Aberfeldy – CASA
Rosemary tiles cover the roof and external walls. Image: DIA.

This wonderful little project bagged two awards. The DIA judges were delighted by the clever use of rosemary tiles to create a gorgeous exterior that perfectly complements its wooded backdrop.

Best Use of Stone

The Long Barrow, Fingask Castle, Perthshire – John Manning
A traditional long barrow is hidden away deep in the Carse of Gowrie hills. Image: DIA.

This astounding project would probably have won Best Use of Stone in any year in which it was entered.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Fingask Castle’s estate, it was commissioned by the castle’s owner Andrew Threipland.

The long barrow is used as a memorial space. Image: DIA.

It was built with local stone from Denfind using minimal lime mortar and basic stonemasonry tools. There are no services and the long barrow is lit by light from the occuli above or by candles.

It was built as a contemplative memorial space where family members can bring their loved one’s ashes and light a candle.

Similar long barrows exist in England but this is thought to be the first one in Scotland.

The level of craftsmanship on display is extraordinary.

More from Property

Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
The flats have views of the Tay. Image: Rettie
Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale
David Nolan and Justina Jonikaite bought The Boar's Head in 2020. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why 'townies' swapped London for Fife to transform 'dilapidated' hotel into award-winning gastropub
3
The flat on Princes Street, Dundee, is going to auction. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of Dundee's cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k
7
Strathcona in Scone was targeted by partying youths.
Inside abandoned Perthshire 'party house' going to auction
flat for sale Marine Parade Walk
Rare chance to buy luxury Dundee flat with 'unrivalled' Tay views for £220k
The Quarry House cantilevers majestically over a hillside. Image: DIA.
Who will win house of the year at Dundee architecture awards?
Clifftop Cottage after the renovation was completed. Image: Kris Miller.
How Courier journalist who 'couldn’t put a shelf up straight' renovated an Auchmithie holiday…
The Highland Perthshire home.
Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views hits market
Architect Kirsty Maguire outside her Newport Passivhaus. Image: Kim Cessford.
Inside architect Kirsty Maguire's beautiful Newport-on-Tay Passivhaus home

Conversation