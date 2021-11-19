IN PICTURES: Courier Country’s finest buildings honoured at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Larick Centre in Tayport is the winner of the Dundee Institute of Architects Supreme Award 2021.

The Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) Awards were held at the Invercarse Hotel last night. Around 170 architects attended the black tie ceremony.

The DIA Awards cover new architecture across Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus. Previous winners of the Supreme Award include Monifieth Parish Church, Ladies Lake – a clifftop house in St Andrews – and V&A Dundee.

The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown is one of the three-member judging panel for the event.

This year’s winners are:

Supreme Award

The Larick Centre Tayport, Collective Architecture.

The Larick Centre is a transformative building for the beautiful Fife coastal town of Tayport. Its clever mix of steel and timber nods to the agricultural and industrial past of the site.

Reusing the existing concrete pad for the building’s foundations saved costs and lowered its carbon footprint.

Best of all, it is a beautiful building that embraces the community.

t may have been more than 50 years since a Tayport community facility was first mooted, but the Larick Centre was worth the wait.

Best on the Drawing Board

Perthshire Tree House, Dunkeld. Mary Arnold Forster.

A delicate series of interlinked boxes strung along the contour line of a hillside just outside Dunkeld makes a minimal impact on its woodland setting.

If it gets built the Perthshire Tree House will be a delightful place to live, surrounded by nature.

Best Use of Timber

Dun Aluinn Lodge, Aberfeldy. Fearn Macpherson Chartered Architects with Susie Whyte Architect.

A semi-derelict bungalow has been utterly transformed in this wonderful project on the outskirts of Aberfeldy.

The existing walls were wrapped in insulation then given an outer skin of cedar cladding.

Inside, the floors are fitted with 120 year old Merbau timber flooring salvaged from a church in Crieff. It’s a superb example of what can be done with a tired old building.

Best Interior Design

Beam Orthodontics, Dundee. Kerry Smith Architects.

The judges were impressed by the club-like reception area, which feels much more relaxing than a dentists’ waiting room has any right to be.

Extensive use of dark timber creates a warm and soothing atmosphere.

Best Group of Housing

Gannochy Trust Lifelong Neighbourhood, Perth. Anderson Bell & Christie.

This new neighbourhood in Perth was designed to complement the style of nearby homes.

These are not showy or flashy houses. What they are is well constructed and handsome.

High levels of insulation and solar panels make them energy efficient, while large windows fill them with light. It’s an excellent evolution of the garden city model.

Best Use of Stone.

Callelochan, Aberfeldy. CASA.

This wonderful house on the banks of Loch Tay perches beautifully atop solid stone walls and feels rooted in place.

All of the stone used was reclaimed from the site and the previous building that sat on it.

The design and quality of the work is a credit to both the architect and the stonemason.

Best Commercial/Non-Domestic

The Larick Centre, Tayport. Collective Architecture.

A simple yet beautiful building, the Larick Centre has had a transformational impact on Tayport.

A fantastic community centre and café lies within its handsome exterior. It’s a superb example of how remarkable and practical architecture can be achieved on a tight budget.

Best Small Project – Domestic

East End Villa, Broughty Ferry. Brunton Design.

This extraordinary extension to a traditional stone villa features double height walls of glass to take full advantage of a panoramic view along the Tay.

Unashamedly modern, it manages to complement and improve on the existing house. Sitting in its upper level ‘Sky Bar’ feels like being on a Hollywood set beside the Tay.

Best Small Project – Non-Domestic

Tickled Trout Café, Almondbank. Studio East.

This former Beetling Mill sits on the edge of the River Almond and is part of a trout farm.

Virtually derelict, it has been transformed into a popular and characterful café. Exposed stone walls, timber beams and a wood burning stove provide a cosy ambience.

By far its best feature, though, is the lade that flows through the café’s interior, complete with see-through walkways over the water.

Ambassador Award

Masonic Lodge, Aberdeen. Jon Frullani.

The Ambassador Award is given to a DIA architect for a project outwith the area. Jon Frullani’s conversion of a former Masonic Lodge into four luxury apartments caught the judges’ attention.

The project has retained and restored the building’s beautiful exterior, while creating interiors that are unashamedly modern and luxurious.

The building’s crypt has even been incorporated as a feature in one of the apartments.

Best Rehab/Regeneration

Tickled Trout Café, Almondbank. Studio East.

With a stream flowing right through it, the former Beetling Mill is a unique and special building.

Thanks to a sympathetic restoration carried out with a light hand it’s now a fantastic café, with specialities including fish from the adjacent trout farm – a small leap from pond to table.

Best New House

Callelochan, Loch Tay. CASA.

Stone, timber, steel and glass are the palette used to create this outstanding new home.

Callelochan cleverly uses its sloping site and makes the most of spectacular views over Loch Tay.

Rarely does a new house complement its setting so well.

