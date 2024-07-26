Incredible £800k East Neuk church conversion has amazing interior with stunning glass walkway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible £800k East Neuk church conversion has amazing interior with stunning glass walkway

Old Church House sits near the waterfront in Pittenweem. The former school and church has been transformed into an exceptional residential home.

By Jack McKeown
Old Church House has an amazing interior. Image: Rettie.
Old Church House has an amazing interior. Image: Rettie.

Old Church House is a home that’s steeped in Pittenweem’s history.

Built around 1902, it was originally the local school and taught generations of children in the village. As the fishing industry developed and the village expanded it outgrew the building and a new school was built.

The C listed building then became a Baptist church before being converted into a spectacular home just over a decade ago.

The house even sits on a lane that is named after it. School Wynd is a narrow cul-de-sac with a pedestrian footpath that leads down to the harbour.

Old Church House is on School Wynd in Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
The former school and church has been beautifully converted. Image: Rettie.

Ronald Graham bought Old Church House in 2013. “The previous owner, David Graham – no relation – carried out the conversion,” Ronald, 55, explains.

“His son was disabled which is why there’s a lift inside and a ramp to the front door.

“I’m from Edinburgh but I have strong connections to this part of Fife. My mother is from St Andrews and I went to St Andrews University.

“I spent many summers in Elie and I’m a golf member there. Most of my career has been in London but I wanted to spend more time in Scotland and this house was ideal.”

Inside Old Church House

The front door at Old Church House leads into a vestibule with a WC off it. A lift can take you up to the mezzanine floor or down to the bedroom level.

Step through another door and you immediately see what makes the house so special. The main living area is enormous, dramatic, and beautiful.

The interior is a marvel. Image: Rettie.
There’s plenty of space for entertaining. Image: Rettie.

A vaulted ceiling leaps up to full roof height. Two mezzanine areas are connected by a glass walkway spanning the length of the room and accessed by a sweeping curved staircase that is a superb work of craftsmanship.

A series of arched windows looks over the distinctive orange pantile rooftops particular to the East Neuk and out to sea. Each windowsill has a hand-stitched padded seat in it to enjoy the outlook from.

A glass walkway spans the two mezzanine levels. Image: Rettie.
Arched windows let in plenty of light. Image: Rettie.

One corner of the room has an inset wood burning stove to keep things cosy during the winter months.

There is a dining area, a well-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living space. Carefully chosen local artwork adorns the walls. It is, in short, a breath-taking room.

“It is pretty special,” Ronald continues. “I had my wedding reception in the house and we held my mother’s 80th birthday party there. It’s a terrific house for entertaining. If you clear the floor you can do some pretty good eightsome reels.”

Glass walkway

Heading up the spiral staircase brings me to the mezzanine level. The eastern section is larger and is lit by a huge double arched window. Comfortable sofas and bookshelves make it an ideal spot to relax with a good book.

Crossing the glass walkway leads to the other mezzanine, which is used as a gym and artist’s studio, but could also make a great home office. It also has two arched windows with views out to sea.

Ronald has put a lot of work into upgrading Old Church House and putting his own personality on it.

The mezzanine level is a nice spot to enjoy a book. Image: Rettie.
The house is fitted with a lift. Image: Rettie.

“The conversion had been carried out beautifully but when I bought the house it was a bit unloved and needed some care,” he explains.

“I redecorated throughout and bought artwork from the area. I do a lot of cooking so I replaced the kitchen and I also put in new bathrooms.

“Wherever possible I used local trades. Garland in Elie did the joinery and Cooks of Kennoway were our plumbers.”

The main bedroom has an en suite and a door to the terrace. Image: Rettie.

The lower level of Old Church House contains three double bedrooms, a utility room, and a three-piece bathroom. Two of the bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and glazed doors out to the terrace.

A gas boiler supplies heating and hot water, with the main level having underfloor heating and the bedroom floor fitted with radiators.

Beautiful garden

The garden at Old Church House is almost as wonderful as the house itself. A stunning terrace has a stone water feature and catches the sunlight from morning until evening.

Spiral steps mirror the layout of the staircase inside the house and lead down to several sheltered seating areas. A smaller set of stone steps makes a figure-eight pathway to the bottom of the garden and back up again.

The sandstone terrace looks out to sea. Image: Rettie.
Curved steps mimic the staircase inside. Image: Rettie.
The garden is a delight to explore. Image: Rettie.

Despite being relatively modest in size, the garden is filled with such a variety of plants and has so many little nooks and corners that it takes a surprising amount of time to fully explore.

“I redid the terrace and had the garden restocked with plants that are suited to the climate here and that will create colour all year round,” Ronald says.

Moving on

Ronald works as a corporate lawyer specialising in international companies and high net worth individuals. “When I worked in London I was able to spent quite a lot of time at the house,” he says. “Covid was probably the most time I spent there.

“For the past few years I’ve worked in Dubai. I run a team of around 30 lawyers and I don’t get back to Scotland nearly as often as I used to.

“That’s the only reason I’m reluctantly selling the house. I’d love to spend more time in it. I have a lot of fantastic memories of living there.

Ronald is sad to be leaving Old Church House. Image: Rettie.
The house is a short walk from Pittenweem’s waterfront. Image: Rettie.

“I used to love waking up in the morning and seeing it was a sunny day outside. I’d go straight to Adamsons and get some fresh baked rolls and coffee and within 10 minutes I’d be on the terrace having breakfast.

“There’s no traffic on School Wynd and quite often the loudest noises are the sea and the fishing boats coming into harbour.

“Pittenweem’s a great place at any time of the year. It’s particularly wonderful at New Year. They have a bonfire and fireworks on the beach.”

 

Old Church House, Pittenweem is on sale with Rettie for offers over £795,000.  

