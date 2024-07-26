What needs to happen for Raith Rovers to make it out of League Cup groups?

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has confessed progress in the Premier Sports Cup is ‘going to be very difficult for us now’.

Following defeat to Ross County last weekend, the Stark’s Park side know they have it all to do if they are to make it out of Group H.

Going into the weekend’s final round of fixtures, they sit seventh in the current list of runners-up.

With eight group winners joining the five teams in the European qualifiers who were given a bye from the first round, only three second-placed sides will qualify for the second round.

The permutations are plentiful but, first things first, Rovers have to beat Hamilton Accies – and ideally by a big margin as goal difference will be crucial.

And then they are looking for favours elsewhere in the hope they can make it into the top three runners-up. That all assumes that County, as expected, beat Stirling Albion at home to top the group.

Courier Sport has taken a look at what Raith need to happen to make it through to the knockout stages.

Group A

Aberdeen currently sit first in the section and will be expected to complete a clean sweep at home to Dumbarton.

Airdrie are tucked in behind in second and host Queen of the South. Both teams are currently on six points, so a win for either would put them in contention.

But Airdrie’s goal difference is far superior on +8, whilst Queens are on +1.

Ideally: A draw between Airdrie and Queen of the South, or Queens to win narrowly.

Group B

Dundee United top the group with nine points having played all four ties – but could still finish third.

Any win for Falkirk at home to Stenhousemuir takes them above the Tangerines into top spot on goal difference.

A three-goal win or more for Ayr United, at home to Buckie Thistle, will also take them onto nine points and above United.

Ideally: Neither Falkirk nor Ayr win. Or Falkirk fail to win and Ayr win by only a goal.

Group C

Another where three teams could still qualify.

Hibs top the group with six points and a +8 goal difference, whilst Queen’s Park have six points and are +5.

Peterhead are third with six points but -2 goal difference.

If the ties go to seeding, Hibs should beat Peterhead and will top the group, assuming Queen’s Park don’t beat Kelty Hearts by three more goals than the difference at Easter Road.

Ideally: Peterhead beat Hibs and Queen’s Park win. Or Hibs win and Queen’s Park fail to beat Kelty.

Group D

Dundee top the group with three wins from three and a +10 goal difference and have already qualified.

Annan sit second on seven points but have already played all four games.

Ideally: This group is out the picture.

Group E

Livingston have a perfect record so far and finish by hosting The Spartans, who sit second.

The Edinburgh club have six points and a +3 goal difference going into the final game.

It would be a shock if they were to beat Livi so a home win eliminates this section from the equation.

Ideally: Livingston beat The Spartans.

Group F

One of the most complicated.

Alloa currently top the group with eight points and a +3 goal difference, with East Fife second on seven points and +7 and St Johnstone third on six with only a +2 goal difference.

A Saints win over East Fife would be enough for them to take top spot if Alloa lose away to Morton.

If Alloa win in Greenock they cannot be caught at the top.

However, East Fife could either top the group with a win or a bonus point draw against Saints – or go through as a best runners-up if Alloa win.

Ideally: Alloa lose and St Johnstone win. Or Alloa win and St Johnstone and East Fife draw with Saints taking the bonus point. Or Saints narrowly win to take second.

Group G

This one seems a bit more straight forward.

Motherwell currently top the section with eight points and a +5 goal difference, whilst Partick Thistle sit second on six points and +6.

A win for Motherwell over Thistle gives them top spot and knocks their opponents out of the equation.

A win for the Jags would also see ‘Well very unlikely to qualify on eight points.

However, Clyde – sitting in third on six points and +4 – also have a chance if they can beat Montrose at home.

Ideally: Motherwell or Partick win and Clyde fail to beat Montrose.

Group H

Raith’s group and a few permutations still at play.

Ideally: Ross County lose to Stirling and Raith win by more than a goal to finish top of the group. Or, if they are to finish second, Rovers need a big win to boost their +3 goal difference.

Comments

Ian Murray said: “I think the reality is it’s going to be very difficult for us now. But it’s certainly not impossible.

“It’s out of our hands, but we have to win the game. If we don’t win then it’s irrelevant what happens elsewhere.

“So, we’ll go out to win the game, by any means we can.

“If it’s by a goal then it’s a goal, but if we can get any more than that then fantastic because we will have a small chance of catching a few teams.

“If we win the game by a goal and we don’t go through with nine points and plus four [goal difference] then we’ll be very, very unfortunate.