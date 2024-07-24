4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role addressed

Dundee United’s Premier Sports Cup hopes are hanging by a thread despite a 5-2 victory at Buckie Thistle.

Kristijan Trapanovski continued his excellent start to life at Tannadice with a clinical double, while Kevin Holt converted two penalties – one being ridiculously soft – and David Babunski rippled the net.

However, with every goal pivotal, United allowed the Jags far too much joy at the other end, with Joe McCabe heading home from a simple corner routine after the break.

Jack MacIver also converted from the spot for Buckie following another errant decision by ropey referee Calum Scott.

Courier Sport was at Victoria Park to analyse the action and fallout.

More Premier Sports Cup pain on the horizon?

It should be noted that United are not yet out of the competition.

Nevertheless, the clock does appear to be ticking.

Any win for Falkirk at home to Stenhousemuir, allied with Ayr United defeating Buckie by a margin of three goals, will see United finish third; only the second side to EVER finish third with nine points since the tournament revamp in 2016/17.

Even if either the Bairns or the Honest Men slip up, finishing in second spot with a +5 goal difference may not be enough, with only the best three runners-up going through.

And the immediate social media reaction among United fans who, rightly or wrongly, feel like this competition is too often perceived as an extension to pre-season rather than a potential route to Hampden, was one of frustration.

United have successfully navigated the group phase just THREE times since this format was introduced (2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22), exiting four times due to the likes of Partick Thistle, East Fife and Ross County finishing above them.

They took their place in the last-16 in 2022/23 but that was due to them participating in Europe.

Should United depart the competition on Saturday, it will be all-too familiar to irked Arabs.

Jim Goodwin cautioned against a repeat of last season’s “unnecessary negativity” and, while this campaign has not been as chastening as that – the defeat to Spartans was dire – elimination would take the sheen off their Premiership preparations.

Ryan Strain butterfly effect

Ryan Strain’s serious injury is a hammer-blow to the Tannadice outfit.

The Australia international was a marquee arrival following a splendid couple of campaigns at St Mirren, occupying a crucial role in the Terrors’ new 3-4-3 shape. There is arguably no more important position in that formation than the wingbacks.

However, the “significant tear” to Strain’s hamstring has had a wider effect.

Rather than make a like-for-like swap and replace Strain with Miller Thomson – so impressive at right-back last term and with all the attacking attributes required – Goodwin has shifted Vicko Sevelj across to the flank.

While the versatile Croatian is technically adept, and did notch an assist for Trapanovski against Buckie, his mobility and ability to step comfortably into midfield is missed from the defensive unit.

Ross Graham, meanwhile, was asked to play on the right-side of the back-three, creating an imbalance through no fault of his own.

All of which added to a shaky showing by United against Buckie, albeit the lack of numbers back as they chased goals galore was another major factor – and those circumstances are unlikely to be repeated.

Deploying Thomson in place of Strain and allowing the back-three of Sevelj, Declan Gallagher and Graham (the only combination to keep a clean sheet, thus far) to build understanding seems an inviting option.

Babunski is already United’s heartbeat – but needs help

Babunski has played two matches for Dundee United.

Yet, the Macedonian midfielder is already the heartbeat of this team.

He demands possession, makes progressive passes, gets shots away and has a wicked set-piece delivery. While the classy playmaker doesn’t necessarily eat up the ground, he is also pretty tenacious in the tackle.

At Victoria Park, it was his through-ball that allowed Kai Fotheringham to win United’s first penalty, while he scored the third goal in nerveless fashion; two in two for the Barcelona academy graduate.

Babunski already looks a fine bit of business for United and attention must turn to ensuring he is able to thrive. He and Craig Sibbald are still being swamped in the engine room during quick counterattacks.

Whether the solution to that lies in the transfer market, a tweak of the system or simply a growth in understanding among those who are meant to bolster that area when out of possession, remains to be seen.

However, United will need to be a more stoic proposition through the middle on day one of the Premiership season because, with Lyall Cameron, Luke McCowan and Mo Sylla in there, Dundee are well-drilled and dangerous.

What’s the story with Tony Watt?

Tony Watt, United’s vice-captain, bagged 15 goals in 43 outings last season and was pivotal to the Tangerines’ successful promotion push.

At the start of this campaign, he is yet to start a game and has made three forgettable substitute appearances totaling just 73 minutes.

United needed goals on Tuesday night and Goodwin chose to introduce teenagers Owen Stirton and Brandon Forbes ahead of the former Scotland and Celtic forward.

Given Goodwin has emphasised the importance of using the Premier Sports Cup group fixtures to ensure his players are sharp, fit and well-practiced, it bodes serious questions regarding where Watt stands in the pecking order.

Louis Moult started all four fixtures, while Stirton rattled the bar during a cameo against Stenhousemuir.

Furthermore, ADO den Haag striker Jort van der Sande is currently in Scotland and, barring any unforeseen hitches, is likely to be a United player by the time they line up against Luton Town on Friday night.

Asked directly about Watt’s lack of action, Goodwin said: “It’s a squad game and I thought Brandon Forbes was excellent when he came on – even apart from the wondergoal – against Ayr, and Owen Stirton did well against Stenhousemuir.

“It is a decision that I had to make, as I can only make five substitutions, and I felt that the young lads would give us energy and work rate.”