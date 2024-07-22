Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up on rediscovering love for football after Rangers exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up on rediscovering love for football after Rangers exit

Forbes is considered one of the brightest young talents on the books at Tannadice.

Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Brandon Forbes’ talent was never in doubt.

Rangers spotted it at just SEVEN years old.

However, the journey to professional football can often be a circuitous one.

Hailing from Renfrewshire, Forbes spent three seasons in the Ibrox youth academy before a year at Partick Thistle.

Rather than provide a springboard to the senior game, the schoolboy forward found himself shorn of confidence and rapidly falling out of love with the game. The “pro youth” route is not for everyone.

Brandon Forbes hammers home from distance for Dundee United against Ayr
Forbes hammers home from distance. Image: Shutterstock

Instead, he joined his local boys’ club, Thorn Athletic. Under the watchful eye of Mark McGee and Steven McKnight, Forbes lapped up the opportunity to play alongside his mates and his raw ability burned bright once more.

Forbes scored a hat-trick as Thorn Athletic 2006s won the Scottish Cup for the first time in their history in 2023 – defeating Blackburn United 4-1 – before joining United three months later in the wake of a fine trial period.

But all the challenges and road-bumps along the way were rendered worth it on Saturday when, four minutes into his senior professional debut, he produced a thunderous free-kick to secure a 2-1 win for United against Ayr.

Brandon Forbes roars with delight after finding the net
Forbes roars with delight after finding the net. Image: SNS

“I played for Rangers from seven years old until I was about 10,” recalled Forbes. “Then, I took a year break and went to Partick Thistle.

“I had fallen out with football – if that makes sense – and lost a lot of confidence.

“So, I went back to my boys’ club Thorn Athletic in Renfrewshire for a couple of years before I came to Dundee United, and we won the Scottish Cup.

“Playing with your friends at that kind of level, you can get your confidence back with one game, never mind a couple of years! That’s where I came through and they helped me a lot between professional academies.

“I just built myself back up until we won the Scottish Cup – and that’s where I kicked on.”

Forbes wants to follow in Tangerine footsteps

Given the gifted forward did not navigate those travails alone, Forbes added: “My mum and my sister were at the game [on Saturday]. There was a bit of a teared-up phone call from my mum afterwards!”

Forbes has been a revelation during pre-season, linking up with Jim Goodwin’s senior group and impressing coaches and teammates alike with his confidence, direct running and nerveless finishing ability.

The word “fearless” tends to crop up when you speak to those at the club about Forbes’ progress. The likes of Samuel Cleall-Harding, Owen Stirton and Scott Constable have also been afforded a chance to work with the first-team.

Brandon Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal for Dundee United
Forbes sent Tannadice wild with his maiden goal in tangerine. Image: Shutterstock

He notes: “You can think of countless names who have come through this academy. I don’t think you can ask for a better staff and set-up to help you come through.”

“Just go for it”

Forbes’ cocksureness shone through when he grabbed the ball in 67th minute on Saturday – a must-win contest balanced at 1-1 – and declared he would be taking the set-piece; around 30 yards from goal, slightly right of centre.

However, Forbes revealed that he had no intention of shooting until receiving some words of encouragement.

He laughed: “I was actually going to cross it, but Ross Graham was screaming, ‘Hit it! Hit it!’

Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates. Image: SNS

“I was practising at training on Wednesday so I thought I would go for it. It is normally me, Kai (Fotheringham) and Lewis O’Donnell who stay back for 20 minutes just hitting free-kicks, first-time shots and all that stuff.

“I can tell you none of the ones I had in training were as good as that!

“I think that was a one-in-a-lifetime type of thing.”

He added: “I always had the exact same mentality when I was younger to just go for it, there is no point in holding back when you only have one chance – you have to grab it.”

Conversation