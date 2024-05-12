6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT goal triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT goal triumph

The Young Terrors concluded the season in sparkling form.

Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R) all caught the eye for the U/18s. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s U/18 side brought the curtain down on their campaign on Friday afternoon.

It may have lacked the spectacle of the first team lifting the Championship trophy at a packed, electric Tannadice seven days prior but, like their senior counterparts, the United kids ended the season in style, demolishing Motherwell 8-1.

Andy Payne’s young Terrors concluded their fixture list with a remarkable run of eight wins in a row, including thumping 6-2 and 5-1 victories over Queen’s Park and Hearts, respectively.

Following a sluggish start to the season, United gathered momentum and ultimately ended the CAS Elite U/18 League in a respectable seventh spot (yet with more points than Hamilton in fourth, due to the vagaries of the split).

Dundee United kid Owen Stirton soaks up advice from senior team boss Jim Goodwin
Owen Stirton soaks up advice from senior team boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Dundee United FC.

Here, Courier Sport shines a light on six of the Tangerine teens who impressed this term, with the notable omission of Rory MacLeod, who – while a goal machine at U/18 level – is already a fairly regular part of the United senior picture.

Scott Constable

Constable became the second-youngest player to ever feature for the United senior side earlier this season.

He entered the fray as a late substitute as United saw out a 2-0 win over Airdrie on September 4.

Constable had only turned 17 a couple of weeks prior and took advantage of a late call-up to the bench due to Chris Mochrie suffering a knock.

Dundee United's Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty.
Scott Constable, No.18, on Scotland U17 duty. Image: Scottish FA

Rangy and competitive, Constable – who joined United’s academy from Fairmuir Boys Club at the age of nine – has shone at right-back and midfield.

And his efforts have caught the eye of Scotland coaches, earning him a place in several U/17 squads. Constable has won three caps within that age group.

Samuel Cleall-Harding

Cleall-Harding, a regular for the U/18s, became a familiar face among the United senior substitutes during the run-in, with injuries to Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt stretching Jim Goodwin’s squad.

However, there was no sense of panic within Tannadice regarding the prospect of the 18-year-old being called upon. He has long been considered one of United’s brightest defensive prospects.

Dundee United youngster Samuel Cleall-Harding
Samuel Cleall-Harding was on the bench for five of United’s final six Championship games. Image: SNS

Cleall-Harding has already shown the resilience to bounce back from a serious knee injury during the 2021/22 campaign and now cuts an imposing presence; he certainly looks the part for a bustling centre-half.

Aggressive and tough tackling, the former Riverside West End kid is a graduate of the Baldragon Academy Performance School.

Lewis O’Donnell

A little creative license on this one.

Due to the gifted midfielder spending the season on loan at Kelty Hearts, he hasn’t been in contention for United’s U/18 side. However, it would be remiss to omit him from a list of Tangerines talents, for he is one of the most promising.

Lewis O'Donnell exiting the Dundee United team bus.
Lewis O’Donnell has spent the campaign at New Central Park. Image: SNS

That has been underlined in League One, with O’Donnell a pivotal part of Michael Tidser’s Maroon Machine which narrowly missed out on a promotion playoff place.

He played 38 games for Kelty, opening his senior account with a televised stunner from distance against Falkirk.

Should O’Donnell remain at Tannadice – he has been linked with a switch to Watford – then he could feasibly be a contender to follow in the footsteps of Ross Graham, Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson by pushing for first team minutes.

Adam Carnwath

Carnwath endured a cruelly premature end to a fine campaign when he suffered a devastating ankle injury in a U/18s fixture against Hearts. Such was the severity, that the game was abandoned with the Tangerines leading 7-2.

Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut.
Adam Carnwath on his United debut earlier this season. Image: SNS

Carnwath would later undergo surgery to repair the damage, with Goodwin indicating the club’s intention to offer the winger an extension to his contract, regardless of the setback.

And that is far from a mere gesture.

It spotlights the potential Carnwath is considered to have, having shone as a tricky, direct threat for Payne’s side throughout the campaign.

He made his senior debut for United against Falkirk in November.

Brandon Forbes

Another marauder from wide areas, Forbes has illustrated an ability to drive down the flanks or cut inside and get shots away.

He has proved a potent goal threat during a superb run of form for United’s youngsters, with a particular penchant for the spectacular.

Forbes showcased that with two screamers from the edge of the box against the Steelmen on Friday night – and has rippled the net five times in his last six outings.

Owen Stirton

United have high hopes for Stirton.

He already boasts precocious physicality for a player of his age – albeit he is understandably yet to add bulk to his height – and caught the eye of Goodwin sufficiently to earn an invite to train with the first team last summer.

Owen Stirton in action against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Stirton was then afforded five senior appearances from the bench and was an unused substitute 11 times during United’s Championship campaign.

International recognition came in the form of a Scotland U/17 call-up, with Stirton finding the net against Kazakhstan. Several English clubs are known to have made the trip north to size up his potential.

It will be fascinating to see what United’s plan for Stirton is next term; a formative first loan spell?

Stirton is the first graduate of the Baldragon Academy Performance School to make his United debut.

