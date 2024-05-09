EXCLUSIVE: Chris Mochrie attracting Dunfermline interest, as freed Dundee United kid is eyed for East End Park return

Dunfermline Athletic are keen to tempt Chris Mochrie back to East End Park, after the gifted youngster was released by Dundee United.

Mochrie, 21, was among 15 players released by the Tangerines on Wednesday, including the likes of Scott McMann, David Wotherspoon and Declan Glass.

Mochrie is unlikely to be short of suitors after another impactful campaign, with Pars boss James McPake among those considering a swoop for the Scotland U/21 international.

The rangy midfielder rippled the net three times in 30 games as United marched to the title, albeit 22 of those outings were from the bench. All of those goals were match-winning strikes, crucially turning three points into nine.

Indeed, his effort against Ayr United last month effectively secured the title for the Tangerines at an electric Tannadice.

Once United’s youngest-ever player, Mochrie departed United after 50 appearances for his boyhood heroes.

Pars pedigree

Mochrie spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Dunfermline and turned in a host of classy displays as the Pars claimed the League One title. He racked up two goals and four assists.

And the East End Park outfit – who are also known to admire another released United starlet, Archie Meekison – are interested in a reunion.

He would fit Dunfermline’s model of securing talents with bags of potential and a sell-on value, with key men such as Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Sam Fisher, Chris Hamilton, Matty Todd and Josh Edwards all aged 23 or under.

Mochrie hailed McPake for having ‘belief’ in him

Speaking to Courier Sport last year about his loan at Dunfermline, Mochrie said: “I think I’ve improved a lot during this loan. I’m more ready to be in a first-team environment and don’t feel like a young boy anymore.

“The season was about playing games and progressing — I’ve done that at Dunfermline. It’s been a great experience to play for a club with massive expectations, in front of big crowds.”

Discussing McPake, he added: “All you want is a manager who shows belief in you — and I can’t thank him enough for the opportunities.”