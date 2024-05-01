All you need to know about the Dundee LEZ as £60 fines start in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

All you need to know about the Dundee LEZ as £60 fines start in May

We answer the key questions before the Low Emission Zone is introduced in Dundee at the end of this month.

Low emissions dundee
A congested Seagate, in Dundee city centre.
By Finn Nixon

Motorists are preparing to pay heed to new restrictions in Dundee City Centre later this month.

Dundee’s Low Emission Zone will become legally enforceable from May 30.

The scheme targets older diesel and petrol vehicles that contribute most to rising carbon emissions and air pollution.

Drivers will be subject to the enforcement as a two-year grace period comes to a close.

The Scottish Government is driving forward low emission zones (LEZ) across Scotland’s largest cities as Dundee prepares to follow in Glasgow’s shoes.

So what do you need to know before you travel into the city centre?

Will my car be banned?

Motorists of older vehicles risk facing fines for entering the city centre.

Diesel cars and vans which do not meet Euro 6 standards are barred.

Generally, this includes any vehicle registered before 2015 and most petrol vehicles older than 2006 are also be banned.

Dundee’s Low Emission Zone will be imposed from May 30, 2023. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

Buses, coaches and HGVs registered from 2013 are allowed to access the city centre, but not older ones.

Motorcycles and mopeds are exempt from the scheme and therefore allowed entry.

Electric cars can also enter the LEZ too, with most city taxis and Xplore Dundee running on electricity.

If you’re still in doubt about your wheels then this vehicle checker should help.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson wants to get across the message that most vehicles on Dundee’s roads will be compliant.

“The vast majority of vehicles are compliant and can travel into the city centre as normal”, he says.

“If you have a non-compliant car, you’re still able to park immediately adjacent to the city centre to access it and that was done on purpose.

“I think all councillors support the LEZ in principle. We all want to see everyone breathing cleaner air and the zone has been well thought through.

“But there will be a need to ensure we listen to public feedback going forward.”

Steel road failure closes Olympia pools
Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards DC Thomson

How much will it cost me?

Drivers caught flouting the rules will be fined £60, with this reduced £30 if paid within 14 days.

That’s a fine and not a congestion charge as operates in London.

The rules are in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A fleet of automatic number plate recognition cameras dotted throughout the LEZ will monitor compliance.

Are there other exemptions?

Yes, and the list makes for some interesting reading.

Aside from exemptions for emergency and military vehicles, the list also includes cars older than 30 years old and “showman” vehicles.

A showman vehicle is classed as “highly specialised” and one used by travelling showmen.

The vehicle has to be used during the performance, or for carrying related equipment.

Buses carrying musical gear to Caird Hall would be one example.

Classed as “vehicles of historic interest”, cars older than 30 years old which are no longer in production are allowed to drive within the LEZ.

Disabled people will also be able to use their cars to enter the city centre providing they have a blue badge.

Where is the Dundee LEZ?

Dundee city centre’s inner ring road forms the boundary of the LEZ.

The inner ring road is made up of streets including West Marketgait, North Marketgait, Thomson Avenue and Dock Street.

Streets within this area are bound by the Dundee low emission zone rules.

This includes Dundee Bus Station and Seagate, which is among the country’s most polluted streets.

low emission zone Dundee cars

Three car parks along the periphery of the zone are exempt – the Wellgate Centre, West Marketgait and Bell Street, which is currently closed.

Drivers wishing to use the Overgate Centre car park will have to ensure their vehicle is allowed to enter the zone.

Despite high levels of air pollution there, Lochee Road is not part of the zone.

Will the Dundee low emission zone affect public transport?

One of the goals of LEZ is to have fewer cars on the roads in city centres across Scotland, which would in turn make public transport more attractive.

For the most part, Xplore Dundee and Dundee’s taxi fleet are rising to the challenge of producing less emissions.

Most Dundee taxis run on electricity or are in the process of upgrading, while Xplore’s large bus fleet is heading the same way.

Why has the Dundee LEZ been introduced?

The idea is to stop polluting vehicles from entering the zone and to reduce air pollution.

In January, a Dundee University study revealed that children could be disproportionately affected by air pollution produced by vehicles.

It gathered data from almost 35,000 admissions to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital over a 14-year period.

According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution contributes to around 6.7 million premature deaths per year.

Children may also be at a higher risk of hospitalisation at lower levels of NOx pollution exposure than adults due to the increased susceptibility of immature lungs.

The findings also suggest that children’s tendency to be outside more frequently than adults increases their exposure.

