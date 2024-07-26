Kirkcaldy Ford Centre thrives under new ownership

Since the family-owned Your Ford Centre took over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, the dealership has experienced remarkable growth and success.

A combination of new systems, updated equipment and enhanced aftercare measures has elevated the customer experience to a level comparable to the company’s other showrooms in Cupar, Dalkeith and Peebles.

Jamie Brown, Head of Business at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, emphasises the importance of customer care: “It is crucial for us as a family-owned business to uphold the key family values that have brought Your Ford Centre to where it is today.

“Our customers mean everything to us, and without them, we wouldn’t be here, so it is important that we make sure we look after them too.”

Award-winning customer experience

The dedication to customer satisfaction has not gone unnoticed. For the past three years, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has been recognised by Ford with The President’s Award for Outstanding Customer Experience. This recognition is a testament to the centre’s commitment to delivering on its promises. Customer feedback on platforms like Trustpilot and Google reflects this commitment, with ratings higher than ever and an increase in repeat business from satisfied customers.

A key aspect of Kirkcaldy Ford Centre’s customer service is its comprehensive aftercare package for every used car. The “we’ve got you covered” promise provides customers with peace of mind, knowing their purchase is of top quality and reliability. Each used car undergoes a rigorous 160-point check and comes with 12 months of MOT, warranty and breakdown cover.

Expansion and modernisation

The addition of the Kirkcaldy Transit Centre in 2022 has expanded the range of new and used commercial vehicles available, ensuring that no matter what customers are looking for, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has “got you covered.” The establishment of a new trade parts centre has also contributed to the branch’s growth.

Jamie highlights the importance of investing in people, stating: “A huge part of the business and its success is down to the people. In Kirkcaldy alone, we have increased staff levels from 32 to 65 to ensure we can look after customers more efficiently. We believe in training and education for our staff too, having recently taken on five new apprentices.”

In addition to investing in people, significant funds have been allocated to modernise the Kirkcaldy showroom. This includes new flooring throughout and a full makeover of the used car showroom. Six new charging points have also been installed around the building.

Furthermore, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is dedicated to giving back to the local community that supports it. Over the past three years, the dealership has donated over £100,000 to local charities and grassroots sports development throughout Fife.

Looking to the future

With the arrival of new Ford models like the Explorer and Capri, along with the continued success of the Focus, Puma, Kuga and Mach-E, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is excited about the future. The commercial vehicle segment is also experiencing increased activity.

Your Ford Centre, which owns Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, is also preparing for an exciting expansion with the upcoming opening of Dundee Ford Centre. The new, purpose-built showroom at Baird Avenue will become its fifth location.

For those looking to upgrade their car or van, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre at Forth Avenue, promises exceptional service and customer care.