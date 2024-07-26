Kirkcaldy Ford Centre thrives under new ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Ford Centre thrives under new ownership

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has gone from strength to strength under new ownership, so what is the key to its success?

In partnership with Kirkcaldy Ford Centre
Ford centre in the evening.
Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has experienced remarkable growth and success over the past few years.

Since the family-owned Your Ford Centre took over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, the dealership has experienced remarkable growth and success.

A combination of new systems, updated equipment and enhanced aftercare measures has elevated the customer experience to a level comparable to the company’s other showrooms in Cupar, Dalkeith and Peebles.

Jamie Brown, Head of Business at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, emphasises the importance of customer care: “It is crucial for us as a family-owned business to uphold the key family values that have brought Your Ford Centre to where it is today.

“Our customers mean everything to us, and without them, we wouldn’t be here, so it is important that we make sure we look after them too.”

Award-winning customer experience

The dedication to customer satisfaction has not gone unnoticed. For the past three years, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has been recognised by Ford with The President’s Award for Outstanding Customer Experience. This recognition is a testament to the centre’s commitment to delivering on its promises. Customer feedback on platforms like Trustpilot and Google reflects this commitment, with ratings higher than ever and an increase in repeat business from satisfied customers.

A key aspect of Kirkcaldy Ford Centre’s customer service is its comprehensive aftercare package for every used car. The “we’ve got you covered” promise provides customers with peace of mind, knowing their purchase is of top quality and reliability. Each used car undergoes a rigorous 160-point check and comes with 12 months of MOT, warranty and breakdown cover.

Expansion and modernisation

The addition of the Kirkcaldy Transit Centre in 2022 has expanded the range of new and used commercial vehicles available, ensuring that no matter what customers are looking for, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has “got you covered.” The establishment of a new trade parts centre has also contributed to the branch’s growth.

Jamie highlights the importance of investing in people, stating: “A huge part of the business and its success is down to the people. In Kirkcaldy alone, we have increased staff levels from 32 to 65 to ensure we can look after customers more efficiently. We believe in training and education for our staff too, having recently taken on five new apprentices.”

In addition to investing in people, significant funds have been allocated to modernise the Kirkcaldy showroom. This includes new flooring throughout and a full makeover of the used car showroom. Six new charging points have also been installed around the building.

Furthermore, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is dedicated to giving back to the local community that supports it. Over the past three years, the dealership has donated over £100,000 to local charities and grassroots sports development throughout Fife.

Looking to the future

With the arrival of new Ford models like the Explorer and Capri, along with the continued success of the Focus, Puma, Kuga and Mach-E, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre is excited about the future. The commercial vehicle segment is also experiencing increased activity.

Your Ford Centre, which owns Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, is also preparing for an exciting expansion with the upcoming opening of Dundee Ford Centre. The new, purpose-built showroom at Baird Avenue will become its fifth location.

For those looking to upgrade their car or van, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre at Forth Avenue, promises exceptional service and customer care.

