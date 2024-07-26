Debate: How would you like to see Dundee LEZ fine money spent by the council?

Since May 30 Dundee City Council has been collecting money from its new low emission zone (LEZ).

The council collected £39,030 in fines from motorists in the first six weeks after it was legally enforced.

And almost 3,000 penalty charge notices had been handed out in that time.

But what is the money from these penalty charges going towards?

Scottish local authorities previously stated that it would be spent on lowering air pollution and meeting Scotland’s net zero aims.

That could mean reducing emissions in Dundee or making the city a cleaner place to be.

But Dundee City Council said the money it collects in the first year will be used to pay for future costs of “operating and maintaining the LEZ”.

It also predicts that earnings from the LEZ will lessen overtime.

So, how should the income from the LEZ be spent?

What would you like to see the local authority do with the money?

Have your say in the comments below.