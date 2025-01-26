Rescued otter pup hid in Perthshire garden shed to take shelter from Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescued otter pup hid in Perthshire garden shed to take shelter from Storm Eowyn

It is thought that the cub was separated from its mother.

By Finn Nixon
The young otter was found in a shed near Forteviot. Image: Liz Lasota
A young otter has been rescued from a Perthshire shed which narrowly missed being crushed by fallen trees.

Liz Losota phoned the SSPCA after making the discovery in the wake of Storm Eowyn on Sunday morning.

Liz previously had a lucky escape after being evacuated after 50ft trees fell metres from her home near Forteviot.

A wildlife officer from the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre near Alloa told her it was likely the otter pup was separated from its mother during the storm.

Liz said it had been “a lovely thing” to happen following such a “traumatic event”.

She added: “We called the local wildlife rescue who came out quickly.

“The wildlife officer easily picked up the wee soul and has taken it away to be checked

“If it’s well it will be released back into the river.

“It’s such a feel-good thing to happen.”

Liz and her partner Robert Neilson had been evacuated on Friday afternoon when it became clear that trees near their home poised an imminent danger.

However, the trees missed both their home and a courtesy car in their driveway and they were able to return to their house.

