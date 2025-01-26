Rescued otter pup hid in Perthshire garden shed to take shelter from Storm Eowyn

A young otter has been rescued from a Perthshire shed which narrowly missed being crushed by fallen trees.

Liz Losota phoned the SSPCA after making the discovery in the wake of Storm Eowyn on Sunday morning.

Liz previously had a lucky escape after being evacuated after 50ft trees fell metres from her home near Forteviot.

A wildlife officer from the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre near Alloa told her it was likely the otter pup was separated from its mother during the storm.

Liz said it had been “a lovely thing” to happen following such a “traumatic event”.

She added: “We called the local wildlife rescue who came out quickly.

“The wildlife officer easily picked up the wee soul and has taken it away to be checked

“If it’s well it will be released back into the river.

“It’s such a feel-good thing to happen.”

Liz and her partner Robert Neilson had been evacuated on Friday afternoon when it became clear that trees near their home poised an imminent danger.

However, the trees missed both their home and a courtesy car in their driveway and they were able to return to their house.