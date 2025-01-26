Best pictures as hundreds defy weather to enjoy Perth Chinese New Year parade

Hundreds defied Storm Eowyn to celebrate Chinese New Year in Perth.

Friday’s storm brought winds of more than 100mph to the area.

But the annual event took place on Saturday as planned.

Organisers at Perthshire Chinese Community Association promised a “big, bold and colourful” celebration.

And the event delivered, as a colourful parade brought in the Year of the Snake.

Live music, Chinese dancers and festive crafts were among the free acttractions at the Civic Hall on the High Street.

Other cultural experiences included lantern making, a kung fu demonstration, snake crafts and face painting.

The parade began on the corner of High Street and St John’s Street, continued along King Edward Street and called at Perth Museum before returning.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was present to capture the best images of the day.