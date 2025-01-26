Jim Goodwin pinpoints ‘missed opportunity’ as Dundee United slip to Rangers defeat

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United blew a huge opportunity to strengthen their grip on third place after slipping to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers.

A favourable set of results on Saturday saw Aberdeen and Motherwell slip to defeats, and Hibernian pegged back by Ross County in the dying embers to register a 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

United had the carrot of moving five points clear of the Dons in third.

Allied with facing a Gers side that has been ropey on the road domestically and only three days removed from a gruelling Europa League away day against Manchester United, the Tangerines fancied their chances.

And that confidence seemed to be justified when Sam Dalby opened the scoring for Goodwin’s charges.

However, goals from Mohamed Diamonde – who would later be contentiously dismissed – Robin Propper and Cyriel Dessers ensured all three points went back to Glasgow.

“It was definitely a missed opportunity,” conceded the Tannadice gaffer. “We knew we were playing against a Rangers team with good individual players, and some who were fresh after not being involved in the Manchester United game.

“The league table hasn’t changed a great deal – Hibs gained a point on us – but other results certainly went in our favour on Saturday, and that makes it a bit of a sore one.

“It was an opportunity to open the gap even further between us and Aberdeen, and ourselves and St Mirren in seventh. But it wasn’t to be.”

Dalby celebrates extended stay with goal No11

United, seeking to bounce back from a galling Scottish Cup exit against Dundee, made two changes from the side at Dens Park as Ruari Paton and Kai Fotheringham replaced Louis Moult and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

Tangerines’ owner Mark Ogren was in attendance prior to jetting back to the U.S. on Monday, handing over a commemorative jersey to Glenn Middleton to mark the ex-Gers winger’s 100th appearance for the Terrors.

Goodwin’s attacking line-up – and outlook – was almost rewarded in the opening stages when Dalby headed against the post from a Ryan Strain corner. James Tavernier scrambled the ball off the line as Kevin Holt sought to convert the rebound.

With Rangers restricted to efforts from distance by Diomande and Hamza Igamane, the hosts crafted another excellent chance when Middleton crossed to Luca Stephenson, only for Jack Butland to make a splendid low stop.

United grabbed the opener their pressure merited after 20 minutes.

Holt caused havoc from one of Will Ferry’s long throws and, while Vicko Sevelj’s first shot was blocked, Dalby showed wonderful instincts and technique to prod the ball into the top-corner.

A fine way to toast the news that he’ll be sticking around on loan from Wrexham for the remainder of the season.

A Diomande diamond

Rangers levelled with 37 minutes on the clock.

For perhaps the first time, United allowed themselves to drop too deep and neither Sevelj nor Stephenson got close enough to Diamonde before he unleashed a wonderful, stinging drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

There was still time in the opening 45 minutes for United to almost reclaim their advantage, with Fotheringham rising highest to meet a wonderful Strain delivery. However, once again Butland made a key stop.

Walton was forced into action with a fine double-save to thwart Cyriel Dessers and then Nedim Bajrami.

The Tangerines’ woodwork woe

United endured a nightmare start to the second half.

Propper was afforded too much space in the box to collect an Ianis Hagi pass and his effort deflected off fellow number four Holt to beat Walton at the near post. A huge slice of fortune for the Light Blues.

“That goal was self-inflicted,” rued Goodwin. “As good as the shape of the team was in the first 45 minutes, we made a poor decision in that moment.

“We had a one-one-one situation in the left-hand channel and one of our defenders (Ryan Strain) comes out to get involved in that when he should have held his position and dealt with Propper.

“Propper is able to take it on the half-turn in acres of space, and Kevin Holt is unlucky in trying to block it – turning it into his own net.”

United hit the post again through Fotheringham – the offside flag was up, but it would have been checked by VAR had the ball gone in – before Walton superbly palmed an Igamane drive to safety.

The Terrors hit the woodwork for a THIRD time when a tantalising Dalby delivery from wide was diverted against the inside of his own post by Nico Raskin before bouncing to safety.

Goodwin: 2nd half ‘not good enough’

And Dessers made the game safe in the dying embers with an emphatic finish from a tight angle.

It the final moment of drama, Diomande was dismissed by referee Nick Walsh in the 95th minute for supposedly lashing out at Holt. Walsh was referred to the monitor by VAR Don Robertson but stuck to his guns.

“The second half wasn’t good enough from us,” added Goodwin. “We did a lot of good things in the first half – our ball retention; possession; holding the ball up in the final third – but the game became so stretched in the second half.

“That allowed Rangers time and space, and because we had to commit bodies forward, it left us open to the counter-attack.”