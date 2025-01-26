Gull droppings on Dundee’s Robert Burns statue forces city group to snub monument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gull droppings on Dundee’s Robert Burns statue forces city group to snub monument

An image of the replica in New Zealand was used instead of the one in Dundee.

By By Marion Scott and Stephen Eighteen
A gull on top of Dundee's excrement-stained Robert Burns statue on Albert Square.
A gull on top of Dundee's excrement-stained Robert Burns statue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A bombardment of gull droppings caused an auld acquaintance to be forgot in Dundee on Burns night.

The city’s Robert Burns monument is famously one of only four statues in the world of the bard by revered Scottish sculptor Sir John Steell.

However, the Albert Square statue is also a popular resting spot for the more infamous Dundee gulls.

And the latter’s tendency to foul on the former’s head left Dundee Burns Club with a problem that could only be solved by looking 11,500 miles away.

The group was forced to use an image of a statue in Christchurch rather than the city’s own iconic monument to inform members ahead of this weekend’s Burns Night festivities.

Dundee councillor says decision is ‘gulling’

Dundee City councillor Jimmy Black, who is also president of Dundee Burns Club, told The Sunday Post: “It is rather ‘gulling’ that we have had to use an image of the Christchurch statue instead of our own city’s.

“The Christchurch statue, which is a copy of our Dundee monument, is more pristine and that is why the club decided to use its image on our most recent programme.”

The Dundee statue was ‘less pristine’ than the Christchurch version. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “I did make some enquiries to find out how much it would cost to clean up the statue, but was advised it could be five figures.

“Given the financial constraints facing all local authorities, the situation we face is rather difficult.

“We can’t just put up a stepladder and get someone to have a go at cleaning Robbie’s head with a scrubbing brush.

“Renovating statues is a specialist job, requiring expertise and care or even more damage could be caused.”

Robert Burns’ legacy celebrated in the city

The statue was erected to honour the September 1787 visit Burns made to Dundee, his only known journey to the city he described as a “low-lying but pleasant town”.

Burns travelled the east coast, visiting his father’s family roots in Montrose and the Mearns, during a tour of the Highlands.

The monument sits beside the McManus Galleries. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And his legacy has long been celebrated in Dundee. The Dundee Burns Club is the 14th oldest in the world.

Burns expert Rab Wilson said: “He never took himself too seriously when he was alive, so I think he would smile that the seagulls have ensured his statue has a ‘frosty pow’.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The removal of guano from sculptures requires to be undertaken by specialist conservation experts.

“There is currently no available budget in the council to support this specialist cleaning work.”

