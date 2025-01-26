Gull droppings on Dundee’s Robert Burns statue forces city group to snub monument

A bombardment of gull droppings caused an auld acquaintance to be forgot in Dundee on Burns night.

The city’s Robert Burns monument is famously one of only four statues in the world of the bard by revered Scottish sculptor Sir John Steell.

However, the Albert Square statue is also a popular resting spot for the more infamous Dundee gulls.

And the latter’s tendency to foul on the former’s head left Dundee Burns Club with a problem that could only be solved by looking 11,500 miles away.

The group was forced to use an image of a statue in Christchurch rather than the city’s own iconic monument to inform members ahead of this weekend’s Burns Night festivities.

Dundee councillor says decision is ‘gulling’

Dundee City councillor Jimmy Black, who is also president of Dundee Burns Club, told The Sunday Post: “It is rather ‘gulling’ that we have had to use an image of the Christchurch statue instead of our own city’s.

“The Christchurch statue, which is a copy of our Dundee monument, is more pristine and that is why the club decided to use its image on our most recent programme.”

He added: “I did make some enquiries to find out how much it would cost to clean up the statue, but was advised it could be five figures.

“Given the financial constraints facing all local authorities, the situation we face is rather difficult.

“We can’t just put up a stepladder and get someone to have a go at cleaning Robbie’s head with a scrubbing brush.

“Renovating statues is a specialist job, requiring expertise and care or even more damage could be caused.”

Robert Burns’ legacy celebrated in the city

The statue was erected to honour the September 1787 visit Burns made to Dundee, his only known journey to the city he described as a “low-lying but pleasant town”.

Burns travelled the east coast, visiting his father’s family roots in Montrose and the Mearns, during a tour of the Highlands.

And his legacy has long been celebrated in Dundee. The Dundee Burns Club is the 14th oldest in the world.

Burns expert Rab Wilson said: “He never took himself too seriously when he was alive, so I think he would smile that the seagulls have ensured his statue has a ‘frosty pow’.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The removal of guano from sculptures requires to be undertaken by specialist conservation experts.

“There is currently no available budget in the council to support this specialist cleaning work.”

