Lane closures on Dundee Seagate as sewage works to begin

At least three days of roadworks are set to get under way on the Seagate in Dundee.

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place near Dundee Bus Station from Monday.

These are to allow Scottish Water to carry out sewer works.

The works will impact the Seagate’s junction with St Andrews Lane and Trades Lane.

Scottish Water has estimated that the works will take around 3-4 days.

It is carrying out manhole maintenance and sewer surveys in the area.

The company has said that pedestrian access will be maintained.

A Scottish Water statement said: “Our contractor Environmental Techniques will be carrying out this work on our behalf and they will do all they can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work.”

Scottish Water also announced that it is encouraging around 2,300 homes in the north west of Dundee to take part in a 3-year water monitoring trial.