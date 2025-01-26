Lane closures on Dundee Seagate as sewage works to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Lane closures on Dundee Seagate as sewage works to begin

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday.

By Finn Nixon
Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place on the Seagate at the junction near Dundee Bus Station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place on the Seagate at the junction near Dundee Bus Station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

At least three days of roadworks are set to get under way on the Seagate in Dundee.

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place near Dundee Bus Station from Monday.

These are to allow Scottish Water to carry out sewer works.

The works will impact the Seagate’s junction with St Andrews Lane and Trades Lane.

Scottish Water has estimated that the works will take around 3-4 days.

Lane closures will be in place on the Seagate’s junction with Trades Lane and St Andrews Lane. Image: Scottish Water

It is carrying out manhole maintenance and sewer surveys in the area.

The company has said that pedestrian access will be maintained.

A Scottish Water statement said: “Our contractor Environmental Techniques will be carrying out this work on our behalf and they will do all they can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work.”

Scottish Water also announced that it is encouraging around 2,300 homes in the north west of Dundee to take part in a 3-year water monitoring trial. 

More from Dundee

A gull on top of Dundee's excrement-stained Robert Burns statue on Albert Square.
Gull droppings on Dundee's Robert Burns statue forces city group to snub monument
A man in dark seen leaving a flat in Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee after a break-in.
Jewellery worth more than £15k stolen in 'devastating' break-in at Dundee flat
Matthew Bellhouse Moran, Executive Director of the Unicorn Preservation Society, HMS Unicorn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
HMS Unicorn in Dundee handed £800k boost as ambitious preservation plan continues
3
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Abuser from Dundee who thrust thumbs into girlfriend's eyes is spared jail
Dundee University Iain Gillespie
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
4
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn
Totstars Live cast members Clare Monte, Jill Markie and Zack Gibson.
Dundee family show called off 'last-minute' after panels fall off school hall
Mark Donnelly was also a popular member of staff at Dundee University.
Tributes to lifelong Dundee United fan and university janitor, 58, who died suddenly
Bin collections in Dundee were disrupted by high winds on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Full list of Dundee bin collection changes in Storm Eowyn aftermath
Trains from Dundee and other stations were cancelled on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
More Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains cancelled as Storm Eowyn causes widespread disruption

Conversation