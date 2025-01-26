Man rescued from Firth of Forth at Leven Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man rescued from Firth of Forth at Leven Beach

A helicopter and lifeboat were called to the scene.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services were called out to Leven Beach.
A multi-emergency service response was launched after a man was rescued from the Firth of Forth at Leven Beach.

It has been reported that a member of the public rescued the man after he had entered the water near Leven Golf Club at around 11.30am on Saturday.

A coastguard helicopter, two coastguard teams, an RNLI lifeboat, two fire engines, police and an ambulance were all called out to the incident.

The HM Coastguard confirmed that a person had been in the water near Leven Golf Course.

A spokesperson said: “The Kinghorn (RNLI) lifeboat, the St Andrews and Leven Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the helicopter rescue 948 was tasked at 11.43am

“The person concerned was rescued by a member of the public before any of our assets were on the scene.

“The incident kicked off at 11.43am.

“There was an ambulance on scene.”

Member of public rescues man on Leven Beach

It has been reported that other members of the public entered the water to help the man.

It is understood that he was in the water for around 10 minutes.

An off-duty paramedic was also reported to be involved in the rescue efforts.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.45am on Saturday and we mobilised two appliances.

“One male casualty was removed from the water prior to the fire service’s arrival.

“The last appliance left the scene at 12.01pm.”

It was understood that the call was over a concern for a person.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.

