Man rescued from Firth of Forth at Leven Beach

A multi-emergency service response was launched after a man was rescued from the Firth of Forth at Leven Beach.

It has been reported that a member of the public rescued the man after he had entered the water near Leven Golf Club at around 11.30am on Saturday.

A coastguard helicopter, two coastguard teams, an RNLI lifeboat, two fire engines, police and an ambulance were all called out to the incident.

The HM Coastguard confirmed that a person had been in the water near Leven Golf Course.

A spokesperson said: “The Kinghorn (RNLI) lifeboat, the St Andrews and Leven Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the helicopter rescue 948 was tasked at 11.43am

“The person concerned was rescued by a member of the public before any of our assets were on the scene.

“The incident kicked off at 11.43am.

“There was an ambulance on scene.”

Member of public rescues man on Leven Beach

It has been reported that other members of the public entered the water to help the man.

It is understood that he was in the water for around 10 minutes.

An off-duty paramedic was also reported to be involved in the rescue efforts.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.45am on Saturday and we mobilised two appliances.

“One male casualty was removed from the water prior to the fire service’s arrival.

“The last appliance left the scene at 12.01pm.”

It was understood that the call was over a concern for a person.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.