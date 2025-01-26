Dundee Pictures as Dundee’s only indoor skatepark opens in the city centre Dundee's only indoor skatepark has opened on Gellatly Street. Passion Park co-owner Lewis Allan tackles the half pipe on his skateboard. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Finn Nixon January 26 2025, 6:32pm January 26 2025, 6:32pm Share Pictures as Dundee’s only indoor skatepark opens in the city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5170002/pictures-as-dundees-only-indoor-skatepark-opens-in-the-city-centre/ Copy Link 0 comment A new indoor skatepark in the heart of Dundee City Centre has opened. Passion Park officially opened to members of the public on Saturday. Co-owners and dedicated skaters Lewis Allan and Scott Young have spent three years transforming the former NG Valet Auto unit on Gellatly Street. It has now become Dundee’s only indoor skatepark. But it didn’t come without its challenges, with Lewis and Scott conceding last year that they had faced “relentless” delays in their dealings with Dundee City Council. However, construction was completed in November. And now Passion Park is able to welcome skateboarders, BMX riders, and other all wheeled action sports enthusiasts seven days a week. Here are some of the best pictures from the skatepark on Sunday. Declan Tolmie does a trick on his BMX. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Passion Park co-owners Lewis Allan and Scott Young. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Euan Haggar, 10, does a tail whip on his scooter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The skate park was busy on its second day of being open. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kieran McQuinn gets some air on his BMX. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Conversation