Pictures as Dundee’s only indoor skatepark opens in the city centre

A new indoor skatepark in the heart of Dundee City Centre has opened.

Passion Park officially opened to members of the public on Saturday.

Co-owners and dedicated skaters Lewis Allan and Scott Young have spent three years transforming the former NG Valet Auto unit on Gellatly Street.

It has now become Dundee’s only indoor skatepark.

But it didn’t come without its challenges, with Lewis and Scott conceding last year that they had faced “relentless” delays in their dealings with Dundee City Council.

However, construction was completed in November.

And now Passion Park is able to welcome skateboarders, BMX riders, and other all wheeled action sports enthusiasts seven days a week.

Here are some of the best pictures from the skatepark on Sunday.