St Johnstone could soon sell THREE first team players as Andre Raymond Russian interest emerges

St Johnstone may see their transfer kitty boosted by the sale of THREE first team players, with Andre Raymond the latest man to attract interest from abroad.

It is expected that Jack Sanders will soon be sold to Gillingham, while clubs from Belgium, Switzerland and Israel are all monitoring Benji Kimpioka’s situation.

Neither played in the 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Sanders pulled out of the squad on the morning of the match, after informing boss, Simo Valakari, he was sick.

Kimpioka was an unused sub, despite the fact Saints were chasing the game.

Raymond hasn’t featured since he was taken off less than half an hour into the 3-1 defeat to Dundee a few weeks ago.

And now, Russian side, FC Arsenal Tula, have identified the Trinidad and Tobago international as a transfer target, as reported by Not the Old Firm.

The second tier club made an opening bid last week, which wasn’t accepted.

Any possible deal is complicated by the fact Saints will need assurances that the Russian outfit have the means to pay for Raymond.

Most of the banks are under sanctions following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

There isn’t a transfer embargo preventing clubs from buying from or selling to Russian clubs, however.

On the football front, Raymond’s exit could add to Valakari’s shopping list with just over a week to go before the window closes.

Barry Douglas has become the first choice left-back of late, with Drey Wright switching to that position during Saturday’s game.