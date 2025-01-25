Simo Valakari: St Johnstone forcing momentum their way as Perth boss gives Jack Sanders update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone forcing momentum their way as Perth boss gives Jack Sanders update

The Perth boss praised his team's character in their 2-1 victory.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari celebrates after his team beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari celebrates after his team beat Motherwell. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone breathed life into their Premiership survival bid with a dramatic late victory over Motherwell.

And now boss, Simo Valakari, believes his team are starting to force momentum to turn in their favour.

Goals in the 86th and 88th minutes secured a priceless win.

It was the first in Saints colours for both men – substitute Taylor Steven and then centre-back, Bozo Mikulic.

Bozo Mikulic celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 for St Johnstone.
Bozo Mikulic celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The Perth side were staring at another Premiership loss after Andy Halliday had scored an early penalty but this time the team refused to accept it wasn’t going to be their day.

“We feel the opposite of how we did after the St Mirren game, that is for certain!” said Valakari, whose team’s slump over the festive period was sparked by a collapse against the Buddies.

“The bottom line is we needed these three points if we’re going to make a push.

“I feel so happy for the players, the club and the fans because it was a great atmosphere at the end.

“I felt we did a lot of good things, we got into the right positions and kept going with what we have been doing.

“What happened early on is why we are where we are.

“We had a good cup game, tried to take the positives out of it and everyone was buzzing in training building up to this.

“Then seconds in, bang, we give away a penalty and are a goal down.

“We have never been able to use the positive moments to build momentum so far this season.

“So to come back and win it the way we did, it could be very significant.

“It wasn’t luck, it was down to the boys pushing and pushing, scoring a goal and then going for another one.

“The players who came into the game made a difference, so we were able to push right to the very end.

“Of course, the small margins went in our favour today – VAR let the goal stand (after a check for offside), when in other games it has gone against us.

“When you do the good things then good things happen to you.”

Jack Sanders sick

Jack Sanders may have played his last game for Saints, with Gillingham keen to take him to League One.

Explaining the defender’s absence from the match day squad, which meant Sven Sprangler playing in the middle of the back three, Valakari said: “It’s nothing to do with the transfers, he was sick.

“He called me this morning to say: ‘Sorry gaffer, I can’t play’.

“We don’t have any other defenders so there was no training or anything with who played there.

“I have to credit them because we had to put Sven there and so early the penalty happened.

“You get these in football, the ball bounces.

“After that start it would have been easy to crumble but he showed his mentality.

“They all showed it because it would have been easy to just think everything is going against us again.

“But everyone can see the fight is there.

Simo Valakari watches the play.
Simo Valakari watches the play. Image: SNS.

“What they did today tells me everything about them, the team is very together.

“That is the only way we will give ourselves a chance to survive, everyone has to stick together.

“Nothing has changed, though, we enjoy tonight, recover tomorrow and then start again for the next game.

“There is a lot of talk about momentum in football, when you have it the ball starts bouncing for you and things start dropping for you.

“But you have to do all the right things for that to happen.”

Goal heroes

On the two goal heroes, Valakari said: “We have been talking about Taylor and how football rewards you when you do the right things.

“Since he came back he has been working so hard, he’s really had his head down.

“He has a lot of capability, he is dangerous in the box.

“And you saw today how calm he is, he showed real calmness to score his goal in what was a hectic moment.

St Johnstone players after Bozo Mikulic's winner.
St Johnstone players after Bozo Mikulic’s winner. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was very pleased for Bozo too, it was a great finish!

“He has been close to a goal many times so it was good for him.”

The end of the game was a stark contrast to the beginning.

Stand-in defender, Sprangler, was penalised for a handball in the box after just 20 seconds, with VAR official, Gavin Duncan, picking up the infringement referee, Kevin Clancy, had missed.

Saints didn’t do enough to suggest a comeback was on the cards in the rest of the first half but they had several opportunities to equalise after the break, with Makenzie Kirk hitting the post.

Just as it looked like the gap to second bottom would reach double figures, as would a winless league run, Steven slotted the ball home after Sam Curtis put it into the danger area and then Mikulic smashed a shot into the net from a Graham Carey corner.

