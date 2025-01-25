Fife Two injured in two car crash on A907 near Dunfermline Emergency services were called to Carnock Road near Gowkhall. By Finn Nixon January 25 2025, 7:12pm January 25 2025, 7:12pm Share Two injured in two car crash on A907 near Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5169847/two-injured-crash-a907-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment The two car collision happened on Carnock Road near Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps A crash involving two cars near Dunfermline has left two people injured. Emergency services were called to the A907 near Gowkhall at around 5.30pm on Saturday. Two fire engines and at least one ambulance attended the incident. It has been reported that Carnock Road has been closed near the Mayfield Kennels. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend a RTC involving two vehicles on Carnock Road at 5.31pm. “Two appliances attended and two casualties were assessed by the ambulance service. “The casualties were left in the hands of the ambulance service and we are no longer on the scene.” Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.
