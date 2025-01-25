Two injured in two car crash on A907 near Dunfermline

A crash involving two cars near Dunfermline has left two people injured.

Emergency services were called to the A907 near Gowkhall at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Two fire engines and at least one ambulance attended the incident.

It has been reported that Carnock Road has been closed near the Mayfield Kennels.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend a RTC involving two vehicles on Carnock Road at 5.31pm.

“Two appliances attended and two casualties were assessed by the ambulance service.

“The casualties were left in the hands of the ambulance service and we are no longer on the scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.