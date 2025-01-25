‘Extensive damage’ caused by Storm Eowyn shuts three Stirling schools

Three Stirling schools will close for one day each week to allow roof repairs to take place.

The repairs are being carried out at Borestone, Bridge of Allan and Fintry primary schools.

All of the region’s schools closed on Friday after a rare red weather warning was issued for wind.

Photographs showed that part of the roof of Bridge of Allan Primary School’s roof had blown off during the storm.

A Stirling Council statement said: “Safety inspections have been carried out across council buildings and facilities, resulting in continued disruption to a number of council services over the weekend.

“Due to extensive damage to the roofs at Borestone and Bridge of Allan Primary Schools, we can confirm that both schools and nurseries will be impacted, while the buildings are made safe.

“The schools will be closed to primary and nursery pupils on Monday, 27 January and closed to primary pupils on Tuesday.

“Fintry Primary School will also be closed on Monday, 27 January due to roof damage.

“But the nursery will be open.”

The local authority confirmed that all other schools and nurseries across the Stirling region would re-open on Monday.

It was also contacting affected families.

Power cuts were still being reported in rural parts of Stirling on Saturday evening.

And fallen trees were recovered from numerous roads across the region.

