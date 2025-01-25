Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn

ScotRail services are still facing disruption.

By Finn Nixon
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Disruption is still impacting train services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in the wake of Storm Eowyn.

ScotRail reinstated some trains from midday on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LNER has told passengers that it will not be running services north of Newcastle.

It follows the cancellation of all trains in Scotland on Friday as winds reaching 100 mph battered the rail network.

However, many services have been cancelled on Saturday evening as Network Rail engineers continue clearing debris from railway lines.

Trains bound for Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh are facing the brunt of the disruption, with no trains to either of these stations from Tayside, Stirling and Perth.

Some services have been reinstated in Fife, but these are not able to travel through to Dundee.

ScotRail’s website stated that rail replacement buses had not been requested.

Network Rail has managed to reopen the lines between Dundee and Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, and Perth and Inverness.

But the following ScotRail trains have been cancelled on Saturday (January 25) evening:

Dundee

  • No trains from Dundee to Edinburgh
  • No trains from Dundee to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street

Angus

  • No trains from Angus to Edinburgh
  • No trains from Angus to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street

Perth and Kinross

  • No trains from Perth to Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling
  • No trains from Perth to Edinburgh

Fife

  • No trains from Leven to Edinburgh
  • No trains from Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh

Stirling

  • No trains from Dunblane and Stirling to Edinburgh
  • No trains from Alloa to Glasgow
  • No trains from Stirling to Perth and Inverness

Follow live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling here. 

