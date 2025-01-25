Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn

Disruption is still impacting train services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in the wake of Storm Eowyn.
ScotRail reinstated some trains from midday on Saturday.
Meanwhile, LNER has told passengers that it will not be running services north of Newcastle.
It follows the cancellation of all trains in Scotland on Friday as winds reaching 100 mph battered the rail network.
However, many services have been cancelled on Saturday evening as Network Rail engineers continue clearing debris from railway lines.
Trains bound for Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh are facing the brunt of the disruption, with no trains to either of these stations from Tayside, Stirling and Perth.
Some services have been reinstated in Fife, but these are not able to travel through to Dundee.
ScotRail’s website stated that rail replacement buses had not been requested.
Network Rail has managed to reopen the lines between Dundee and Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, and Perth and Inverness.
But the following ScotRail trains have been cancelled on Saturday (January 25) evening:
Dundee
- No trains from Dundee to Edinburgh
- No trains from Dundee to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street
Angus
- No trains from Angus to Edinburgh
- No trains from Angus to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street
Perth and Kinross
- No trains from Perth to Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling
- No trains from Perth to Edinburgh
Fife
- No trains from Leven to Edinburgh
- No trains from Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh
Stirling
- No trains from Dunblane and Stirling to Edinburgh
- No trains from Alloa to Glasgow
- No trains from Stirling to Perth and Inverness
Follow live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling here.
