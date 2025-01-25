Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn

Disruption is still impacting train services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in the wake of Storm Eowyn.

ScotRail reinstated some trains from midday on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LNER has told passengers that it will not be running services north of Newcastle.

It follows the cancellation of all trains in Scotland on Friday as winds reaching 100 mph battered the rail network.

However, many services have been cancelled on Saturday evening as Network Rail engineers continue clearing debris from railway lines.

Trains bound for Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh are facing the brunt of the disruption, with no trains to either of these stations from Tayside, Stirling and Perth.

Some services have been reinstated in Fife, but these are not able to travel through to Dundee.

ScotRail’s website stated that rail replacement buses had not been requested.

Network Rail has managed to reopen the lines between Dundee and Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, and Perth and Inverness.

But the following ScotRail trains have been cancelled on Saturday (January 25) evening:

Dundee

No trains from Dundee to Edinburgh

No trains from Dundee to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street

Angus

No trains from Angus to Edinburgh

No trains from Angus to Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street

Perth and Kinross

No trains from Perth to Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling

No trains from Perth to Edinburgh

Fife

No trains from Leven to Edinburgh

No trains from Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh

Stirling

No trains from Dunblane and Stirling to Edinburgh

No trains from Alloa to Glasgow

No trains from Stirling to Perth and Inverness

