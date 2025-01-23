Storm Eowyn: Live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Storm Eowyn is already causing major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Several weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday for winds of more than 80mph and snow – including a rare red warning.

The Met Office is warning of potential danger to life from large waves and flying debris, along with impacts on roads and public transport.

We will have live updates on all the disruption affecting people in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

The following updates relate to Friday January 24 unless otherwise stated.

Storm Eowyn disruption in Dundee

Schools/higher education

Dundee and Angus College campuses shut

Roads

Tay Road Bridge disruption likely

Transport

Public services

Dundee Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Dundee Justice Hub shut

Storm Eowyn disruption in Angus

Schools/higher education

All schools shut

Dundee and Angus College campuses shut

Transport

No trains

Public services

Forfar Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court

Storm Eowyn disruption in Perth and Kinross

Schools/higher education

All schools shut

UHI Perth campus shut

Transport

No trains

Public services

Perth Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Storm Eowyn disruption in Fife

Schools/higher education

All schools shut

Fife College campuses shut

Roads

Disruption warning for Queensferry Crossing, Forth Road Bridge and Clackmannanshire Bridge

Transport

No trains

Public services

No bin collections or bulky uplifts

Recycling centres shut

All funeral services cancelled

Community services shut

Kirkcaldy Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Dunfermline Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Storm Eowyn disruption in Stirling

Schools/higher education

All schools shut

Transport

No trains

Midland Bluebird bus services 324, 325, 326, 391, 612, 613, 614, 617, 618, 677, 685, 688 and 925 suspended

C60 bus service suspended

Park and rides at Castleview and Springkerse suspended

Public services

No bin collections

Recycling centres shut

Libraries, community centres and other council venues shut

Council car parks shut

Burial services cancelled

Registrar services cancelled

The Peak and Stirling Sports Village shut

Stirling Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Other businesses