Storm Eowyn: Live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The latest from your area as 80mph winds and snow are set to batter the region.

By Live news team
A sign alerting drivers to the amber warning on the A90 near Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A sign alerting drivers to the amber warning on the A90 near Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Storm Eowyn is already causing major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Several weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday for winds of more than 80mph and snow – including a rare red warning.

The Met Office is warning of potential danger to life from large waves and flying debris, along with impacts on roads and public transport.

We will have live updates on all the disruption affecting people in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

The following updates relate to Friday January 24 unless otherwise stated.

Storm Eowyn disruption in Dundee

Schools/higher education

  • Dundee and Angus College campuses shut

Roads

Transport

Public services

  • Dundee Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
  • Dundee Justice Hub shut
Barriers closing a footpath by the River Tay in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Storm Eowyn disruption in Angus

Schools/higher education

Transport

  • No trains

Public services

  • Forfar Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court

Storm Eowyn disruption in Perth and Kinross

Schools/higher education

  • All schools shut
  • UHI Perth campus shut

Transport

  • No trains

Public services

  • Perth Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Storm Eowyn disruption in Fife

Schools/higher education

  • All schools shut
  • Fife College campuses shut

Roads

  • Disruption warning for Queensferry Crossing, Forth Road Bridge and Clackmannanshire Bridge

Transport

  • No trains

Public services

  • No bin collections or bulky uplifts
  • Recycling centres shut
  • All funeral services cancelled
  • Community services shut
  • Kirkcaldy Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
  • Dunfermline Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
Fife bin strike collection
Bin collections will not go ahead in Fife on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Storm Eowyn disruption in Stirling

Schools/higher education

  • All schools shut

Transport

  • No trains
  • Midland Bluebird bus services 324, 325, 326, 391, 612, 613, 614, 617, 618, 677, 685, 688 and 925 suspended
  • C60 bus service suspended
  • Park and rides at Castleview and Springkerse suspended

Public services

  • No bin collections
  • Recycling centres shut
  • Libraries, community centres and other council venues shut
  • Council car parks shut
  • Burial services cancelled
  • Registrar services cancelled
  • The Peak and Stirling Sports Village shut
  • Stirling Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut

Other businesses

  • Molly Malones pub shut

Conversation