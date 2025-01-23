Storm Eowyn: Live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Storm Eowyn is already causing major disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Several weather warnings are in place for Friday and Saturday for winds of more than 80mph and snow – including a rare red warning.
The Met Office is warning of potential danger to life from large waves and flying debris, along with impacts on roads and public transport.
We will have live updates on all the disruption affecting people in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.
The following updates relate to Friday January 24 unless otherwise stated.
Storm Eowyn disruption in Dundee
Schools/higher education
- Dundee and Angus College campuses shut
Roads
- Tay Road Bridge disruption likely
Transport
- No trains
- Xplore Dundee “assessing the situation” and will update on any service changes “as soon as possible”
- Dundee Airport urging people to check before they travel
Public services
- Dundee Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
- Dundee Justice Hub shut
Storm Eowyn disruption in Angus
Schools/higher education
- All schools shut
- Dundee and Angus College campuses shut
Transport
- No trains
Public services
- Forfar Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court
Storm Eowyn disruption in Perth and Kinross
Schools/higher education
- All schools shut
- UHI Perth campus shut
Transport
- No trains
Public services
- Perth Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
Storm Eowyn disruption in Fife
Schools/higher education
- All schools shut
- Fife College campuses shut
Roads
- Disruption warning for Queensferry Crossing, Forth Road Bridge and Clackmannanshire Bridge
Transport
- No trains
Public services
- No bin collections or bulky uplifts
- Recycling centres shut
- All funeral services cancelled
- Community services shut
- Kirkcaldy Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
- Dunfermline Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
Storm Eowyn disruption in Stirling
Schools/higher education
- All schools shut
Transport
- No trains
- Midland Bluebird bus services 324, 325, 326, 391, 612, 613, 614, 617, 618, 677, 685, 688 and 925 suspended
- C60 bus service suspended
- Park and rides at Castleview and Springkerse suspended
Public services
- No bin collections
- Recycling centres shut
- Libraries, community centres and other council venues shut
- Council car parks shut
- Burial services cancelled
- Registrar services cancelled
- The Peak and Stirling Sports Village shut
- Stirling Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court shut
Other businesses
- Molly Malones pub shut
