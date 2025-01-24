Roof torn off building at Dundee City Quay during Storm Eowyn as residents told to stay inside

A roof has been torn off a building at Dundee City Quay during Storm Eowyn, with residents told to stay inside.

Large metal sheets have come off the roof of a property at Gourlay Yard.

Bits of roof insulation have also been blown over the surrounding area.

Firefighters and police are at the scene.

One resident told The Courier: “I left for work just across the street at Waters Edge this morning.

“My wife works there as well and we were watching debris fly off the building.

“Parts of the roof have ripped off and insulation has flown everywhere.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 9.43am to damage to a property at Gourlay Yard at City Quay.

“One appliance was despatched from Blackness Road station and remains at the scene.

“Officers are continuing to assess the damage and make the area safe.

“There are no reported injuries.”

A spokesperson for for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.45am today officers were made aware of a roof that was insecure at flats in Gourlay Yard, Dundee.

“The surrounding streets, including part of South Victoria Dock Road, have been closed.

“Residents have been provided advice and should speak to officers in the area.”

The damage in Dundee comes as the roof of a Dunfermline health centre has also been ripped off.