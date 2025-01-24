Roof torn off building at Dundee City Quay during Storm Eowyn as residents told to stay inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roof torn off building at Dundee City Quay during Storm Eowyn as residents told to stay inside

Firefighters and police have been called to the scene.

By Lucy Scarlett, Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Part of the roof of a building has come off at City Quay during Storm Eowyn. Image: Supplied
Part of the roof of a building has come off at City Quay during Storm Eowyn. Image: Supplied

A roof has been torn off a building at Dundee City Quay during Storm Eowyn, with residents told to stay inside.

Large metal sheets have come off the roof of a property at Gourlay Yard.

Bits of roof insulation have also been blown over the surrounding area.

Firefighters and police are at the scene.

Several police units are in attendance.
Several police units are in attendance. Image: Andrew Robson/ DC Thomson
The road has been taped off.
The road has been taped off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Emergency services workers beside a fire engine on a Dundee street during Storm Eowyn
Insulation has also been blown off. Image: Supplied

One resident told The Courier: “I left for work just across the street at Waters Edge this morning.

“My wife works there as well and we were watching debris fly off the building.

“Parts of the roof have ripped off and insulation has flown everywhere.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 9.43am to damage to a property at Gourlay Yard at City Quay.

“One appliance was despatched from Blackness Road station and remains at the scene.

roof debris in the courtyard of the Dundee building
Debris in the courtyard. Image: Supplied
Insulation is scattered across the ground beside the building damaged by Storm Eowyn, with the River Tay in the background
Insulation is scattered across the ground. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Officers are continuing to assess the damage and make the area safe.

“There are no reported injuries.”

A spokesperson for for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.45am today officers were made aware of a roof that was insecure at flats in Gourlay Yard, Dundee.

“The surrounding streets, including part of South Victoria Dock Road, have been closed.

“Residents have been provided advice and should speak to officers in the area.”

The damage in Dundee comes as the roof of a Dunfermline health centre has also been ripped off.

