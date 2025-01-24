VIDEO: Staff forced to evacuate as roof ripped off Dunfermline health centre during Storm Eowyn

Staff have been forced to evacuate a Dunfermline health centre after part of its roof was ripped off during Storm Eowyn.

Video footage shows sheets of metal hanging off the roof of Linburn Road Health Centre.

Firefighters have been called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Linburn Road at 8.45am and dispatched one appliance.

“They are still at the scene and the road has been closed off.”

Several health services in Fife are being disrupted on Friday but patients are being asked to check with their GPs for more information.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie said: “I am glad that patients and the staff at Linburn Medical Centre are safe after such a terrifying incident.

“This emphasises how severe this storm already is with a risk to life. I urge people to stay inside wherever possible and not travel.”

