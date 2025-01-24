Dundee Tay Road Bridge shut to all vehicles and pedestrians as Storm Eowyn impacts Dundee and Fife Gusty winds have caused the closure. By Stephen Eighteen January 24 2025, 10:50am January 24 2025, 10:50am Share Tay Road Bridge shut to all vehicles and pedestrians as Storm Eowyn impacts Dundee and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5168632/storm-eowyn-tay-road-bridge-shut/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic congestion as a result of the Tay Road Bridge. closure on Friday Tay Road Bridge. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Tay Road Bridge has been closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Gusty winds from Storm Eowyn have been causing disruption across Dundee and Fife, and the road link between the two has been restricted throughout Friday morning. Earlier in the day the crossing was closed to double-decker buses and a 30mph speed limit was in place. The central walkway was also shut. Now it has been completely closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. As a result, traffic approaching the bridge in Dundee is at a standstill. A post on X by Traffic Scotland at 10.37am said: “High winds – BRIDGE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC and CENTRAL WALKWAY CLOSED.” Tay Road Bridge’s policy is to close the crossing when wind speeds exceed 80mph. Here is a guide to the rules on wind closures for both the Tay and Queensferry crossings. The Courier is running a live page with regular updates on Storm Eowyn disruption.
