Brian Cox returns to Dundee Rep to star in play about RBS’ role in 2008 financial collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

Brian Cox returns to Dundee Rep to star in play about RBS’ role in 2008 financial collapse

Music by Dundee Deacon Blue star Ricky Ross also features in the new production about the Royal Bank of Scotland’s role in the financial collapse of 2008.

By Reporter
Brian Cox is returning to Dundee Rep where his career began. Image: PA
Brian Cox is returning to Dundee Rep where his career began. Image: PA

Dundee-born and bred Succession star Brian Cox is returning to the stage in his home city to play the ghost of Scottish economist Adam Smith in a new production about the Royal Bank of Scotland’s role in the financial collapse of 2008.

The Dundee actor, who played Logan Roy in four series of the hit US drama, will appear in Make It Happen, which will transfer to the Edinburgh International Festival this summer.

The show, written by multi-award winning English playwright James Graham, sees Cox returning to his hometown to haunt key Scottish figures of the financial crash including Alasdair Darling, Gordon Brown and Fred ‘the shred’ Goodwin, the former chief of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The show takes its title from the former slogan of the ill-fated bank which received a £45.5bn bail out by the UK government 17 years ago.

a smiling Brian Cox, the Dundee actor who stars in That Christmas
Brian Cox. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Billed as a satirical comedy, the production, staged by the Edinburgh International Festival, National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep, is one of the key highlights of the National Theatre of Scotland’s 2025 programme launch.

It also features a new play about the Lockerbie atrocity featuring music by Dundee-born Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross, as well as new shows addressing Gaelic culture and the legacy of Scotland’s mining towns.

Where did Brian Cox get the idea from?

Emmy winner Cox, who’s been a regular interviewee of The Courier, said: “It was an idea I had about the financial crisis when I thought, ‘what if Adam Smith had suddenly popped up in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis?’

“So I sold James Graham on the idea of this guy from the 17th century facing the horrendousness of the 21st century.

“It’s about how Fred Goodwin went on a fantasy trip and screwed up big time because he didn’t read what Adam was writing. Thatcher did the same, she was constantly misquoting him.

“Goodwin has done so much damage and it will take a long time to reverse it because so much trust has been lost in our financial institutions.

Fred Goodwin pictured in 2008 at the height of the crisis engulfing RBS.

“In many ways it needed to happen, and it fell on his shoulders because of his personality and the level of denial.

“He was very exposed.”

Adam Smith portrayal compared to Charles Dickens’ ‘ghost of Christmas past’

Cox said the character of Smith, who became known as the father of capitalism and economic theory for his influence on the Scottish Enlightenment of the 17th century, will have echoes of Jacob Marley’s ghost in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the production to be directed by Fife-raised Andrew Panton, who grew up in Burntisland..

“I thought it would be quite funny. It’s a comic idea,” he said.

“It’s a story that hasn’t been dealt with, and the Edinburgh Festival is the perfect place to do it.

“It’s a story about the truth, and how if you vacillate from the truth it always bites you on the bottom in the end.

“It wasn’t just Fred Goodwin’s crisis at the time, it was global crisis, but he was found to be severely lacking. I hope people see how ludicrous it was.”

He added: “It’s a very Scottish subject and it couldn’t be a better fit than doing this with the Scottish national theatre.

“You want to tell this story on home turf. Royal Bank of Scotland’s headquarters are in Edinburgh.”

Career of Brian Cox began at Dundee Rep

Cox’s first job in theatre was at Dundee Rep in 1961 aged 14.

His first appearance on stage was in The Dover Road  a year later, and he went on to work as a stage manager at the Rep before it burned down in a fire in 1963.

He went on to join the company at Edinburgh Lyceum before moving to London to study at Lamda.

He has gone on to become one of the country’s most prolific and enduring stars, with a string of roles in film, TV and theatre.

Olivier-award winning playwright James Graham, who has been working on the idea for a show about the 2008 crash for several years, added: “Seismic shifts happen every 30 years or so – the end of WWII, the fall of the Berlin Wall and so on.

Fife-raised Andrew Panton is the director. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It has always amazed me that there hasn’t really been any change in society’s model after 2008. We just limped on with the same structures. I wanted to examine that.

“These characters like Fred Goodwin, Alasdair Darling, Gordon Brown, these mighty Scottish figures, all go on this huge Shakespearean rise and fall.

“Having Brian as Adam Smith was the last part of the puzzle to make it happen.”

How and when to see Make It Happen

Make It Happen is described as an epic new satirical play by acclaimed playwright James Graham, directed by Andrew Panton, artistic director of Dundee Rep Theatre.

It will preview at Dundee Rep in late July and at the International Festival on July 30 and 31.

The opening performance of the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival then takes place on Friday August 1, running until Saturday August 9.

More from Theatre

Image shows: Gerard Logan in his one-man show Night Terrors. Gerard is dressed in a dark blue velvet smoking jacket with white shirt and burgandy velvet bow-tie. He is sitting in a wing-backed chair and holding a slim cigar in his right hand and a glass of red wine in his left hand.
Ready for a scare? One man show Night Terrors is coming to Perth Theatre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Xmas show roundup 2024 Picture shows; Christian Edwards as Max Detweiler; Kirsty Findlay as Maria Rainer with the Von Trapp children. . The Sound of Music, Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Image: Fraser Band Date; 20/11/2024 Pitlochry Festival Theatre - Sound of Music.
Behind the scenes with Pitlochry theatre's Von Trapp children
CR0050617, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Press call for 'Oor Wullie this Christmas' (in partnership with DC Thomson). Picture Shows; Oor Wullie - Kyle Gardiner, Dundee Rep, South Tay Street, Dundee, 22nd Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Oor Wullie star excited to bring 'dad's favourite character' to life on Dundee Rep…
3
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Xmas show roundup 2024 Picture shows; Christian Edwards as Max Detweiler; Kirsty Findlay as Maria Rainer with the Von Trapp children. . The Sound of Music, Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Image: Fraser Band Date; 20/11/2024
Dundee, Perth, Fife or Pitlochry: Which Christmas show is a fab festive fit for…
Oor Wullie looks out through a window on stage to theatregoers
Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run
Courier News, Caroline Lindsay Story, CR0003648 Features pictures to accompany story about Pitlochry Festival Theatre new artistic director Elizabeth Newman. Picture shows Elizabeth Newman with the theatre in the background. Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Port-Na-Craig Rd, Pitlochry. 2nd October 2018 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's favourite things about 'idyllic' Perthshire town
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Elizabeth Newman Big Interview Picture shows; Elizabeth Newman directing A Streetcar Named Desire. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Image: Fraser Band Date; 2023
Pitlochry theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's fond goodbye - and advice for successor Alan Cumming
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. There's A Place preview Picture shows; Loch pic ----- LEFT TO RIGHT....Rosie Graham, El?na Redmond, Leah Byrne, Tinashe Warikandwa, Yana Harris Cabin interior pic ------ LEFT TO RIGHT.....Leah Byrne, Tinashe Warikandwa, Rosie Graham, Yana Harris, El?na Redmond There's A Place_3 Looking out from the cabin where the Beatles stayed are Rosie Graham and El?na Redmond. For the shots of the Fab Four in Perth, the guide is: John (J) is Tinashe Warikandwa Paul (P) is Leah Byre George (G) is Rosie Graham Ringo (R) is Yana Harris. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 03/09/2024
Fab Four fans celebrated as play reimagining The Beatles' legendary jaunt on Loch Earn…
Recently appointed new director of The Byre Theatre in St Andrews, Julie Ellen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New St Andrews Byre Theatre director’s journey is a ‘homecoming’
CR0049983, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Immersive theatre experience at Dudhope Park with theatre maker Sharron Devine. The performance is called Dud Hopes (cryptonite) Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during the immersive experience which involved walking around Dudhope park listening to music and voice through earphones alongside theatre maker Sharron Devine. Tuesday 17th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Who is the woman walking folk round Dudhope Park with headphones - and what…

Conversation