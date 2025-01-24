Man, 56, dies after one-vehicle crash on A90 near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 56, dies after one-vehicle crash on A90 near Brechin

Emergency services were called to the A90 on Thursday night.

By James Simpson
The A90 near Careston. Image: Google maps
The A90 near Careston. Image: Google maps

A 56-year-old driver has died after a one-vehicle crash near Brechin.

Emergency services were called to the A90, near Waterston Road in Careston, at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The male driver of a Volkswagen ID4 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant David Farr said they are now appealing to the public for information as part of their inquiries.

A90 crash appeal

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this crash and one line of enquiry is that the driver has taken ill within the vehicle.

“I would ask anyone who was driving on this road who has information that will assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to please review it and make contact with us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3379 of January 23, 2025

