Man, 56, dies after one-vehicle crash on A90 near Brechin

A 56-year-old driver has died after a one-vehicle crash near Brechin.

Emergency services were called to the A90, near Waterston Road in Careston, at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The male driver of a Volkswagen ID4 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant David Farr said they are now appealing to the public for information as part of their inquiries.

A90 crash appeal

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this crash and one line of enquiry is that the driver has taken ill within the vehicle.

“I would ask anyone who was driving on this road who has information that will assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to please review it and make contact with us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3379 of January 23, 2025