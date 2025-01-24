Glenrothes man helps team scoop £75,000 on The Chase

A Glenrothes man played a big part in helping his team win £75,000 on The Chase.
Frank McClure was the final member of the team to go up against Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis on Thursday evening’s episode.
The 69-year-old, a retired electrical technician, says he now enjoys writing poetry and is a Playlist for Life volunteer.
Frank revealed that if he was to win any money, he’d use it to travel to see friends in Chicago, as well as a stop in New Orleans.
Having just lost teammate Leila, Frank was able to answer six questions correctly in the opening round.
Complimenting his quizzing skills, chaser Darragh gave Frank a low offer of £1,000 and a high offer of £66,000.
Without much hesitation, Frank said: “We’ll go for it, go big.”
Despite allowing the chaser to catch up after answering a question wrong, Frank was able to progress to the final round.
Responding after failing to catch Frank, Darragh said: “Well done. You held your nerve and I was behind you all the way. Well played.”
In the final round, Frank and his team mates – Jake from Newark and Laura from Stockport – managed to answer 22 questions correctly.
Chaser Darragh responded: “I think we could probably use that as a training video on how to do a final chase.
“You were quick. You barely passed, everybody chipped in. Twenty two is not impossible but a very, very difficult target to catch.”
The chaser stumbled on the third question, with Frank informing host Bradley Walsh that a yeshiva is a Jewish school.
Darragh also failed to guess that a Dundee rambler was a rose, something Frank guessed correctly.
The Menace suffered three set backs and reached a final total of 20 correct answers, resulting in the team scooping the cash prize.
That meant that Frank left the studio £25,000 richer.
You can watch Frank’s appearance on The Chase on the STV Player.
