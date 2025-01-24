Glenrothes man helps team scoop £75,000 on The Chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes man helps team scoop £75,000 on The Chase

Retired technician Frank McClure, 69, contributed £66,000 to the overall prize money.

By Ben MacDonald
Glenrothes man Frank McClure wins £25,000 on The Chase
Frank McClure appeared on Thursday's episode of The Chase. Image: ITV

A Glenrothes man played a big part in helping his team win £75,000 on The Chase.

Frank McClure was the final member of the team to go up against Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis on Thursday evening’s episode.

The 69-year-old, a retired electrical technician, says he now enjoys writing poetry and is a Playlist for Life volunteer.

Frank revealed that if he was to win any money, he’d use it to travel to see friends in Chicago, as well as a stop in New Orleans.

Having just lost teammate Leila, Frank was able to answer six questions correctly in the opening round.

Complimenting his quizzing skills, chaser Darragh gave Frank a low offer of £1,000 and a high offer of £66,000.

Host Bradley Walsh was impressed by Frank’s quizzing skills. Image: ITV

Without much hesitation, Frank said: “We’ll go for it, go big.”

Despite allowing the chaser to catch up after answering a question wrong, Frank was able to progress to the final round.

Responding after failing to catch Frank, Darragh said: “Well done. You held your nerve and I was behind you all the way. Well played.”

Glenrothes man wins £25,000 on The Chase

In the final round, Frank and his team mates – Jake from Newark and Laura from Stockport – managed to answer 22 questions correctly.

Chaser Darragh responded: “I think we could probably use that as a training video on how to do a final chase.

“You were quick. You barely passed, everybody chipped in. Twenty two is not impossible but a very, very difficult target to catch.”

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis tried to catch up with the team. Image: ITV

The chaser stumbled on the third question, with Frank informing host Bradley Walsh that a yeshiva is a Jewish school.

Darragh also failed to guess that a Dundee rambler was a rose, something Frank guessed correctly.

The Menace suffered three set backs and reached a final total of 20 correct answers, resulting in the team scooping the cash prize.

The team after securing the £75,000 prize money. Image: ITV

That meant that Frank left the studio £25,000 richer.

You can watch Frank’s appearance on The Chase on the STV Player.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the most memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants.

