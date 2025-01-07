11 memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants

Reality TV has become big business in the UK since the turn of the century – and contests from Tayside and Fife have played their part.

From winning record contracts to becoming viral social media sensations, people from these parts have had their fair share of reality TV moments.

Here, we take a look at some of the most memorable.

1. Big Brother

A Dundonian was responsible for one of the most iconic reality TV moments of all time.

When Lochee-born former MP George Galloway pretended to be a cat on the 2006 celebrity edition of the show, little could he have known his bizarre actions would go down in history.

During a task, Galloway got on all fours while purring and licking actress Rula Lenska’s cupped hands.

The clip has since been shared thousands of times on social media.

2. Love Island

Glenrothes model and online streamer Shannon Singh was revealed as the fifth contestant for the ITV show’s series in 2021.

Despite being touted as an early favourite to win the show, Shannon lasted just one day in the villa.

After fellow contestant Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with Shannon’s partner Aaron, the Fifer was brutally booted off the show by text.

Her exit is the earliest in the history of the ITV show.

3. The X Factor

Several contestants have tried to achieve a big breakthrough on the iconic singing show.

Among the most memorable was Dundee City Council gas engineer Colin Will – who, in 2007, bet £1 on himself becoming the winner of the contest.

He told the judges his dream was to have the Christmas number one single and album.

He then took off his shoes and belted out a rendition of Sweet’s Blockbuster.

Colin left the judges speechless, but not in the way he intended – and with four nos, he returned to Dundee without a place on the show or a record deal.

4. The Voice UK

Kirkcaldy firefighter Stevie McCrorie won the 2015 series of the show after being picked to join Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson’s group.

His winning single, Lost Stars, debuted at number six in the UK single charts.

Months after his win, Stevie returned to the fire service.

He said: “I genuinely see a future in my music career alongside my firefighting career.

“In a time where thousands upon thousands of people are losing their, jobs I plan on keeping my family secure.”

Stevie continues to perform and appeared at Dundee’s Riverside Park during the Euro 2024 fanzone.

5. Britain’s Got Talent

Fife’s list of TV show singers grew in 2023 when Methil barber Cammy Barnes appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

After a shaky start, the 34-year-old’s rendition of the Olivia Rodrigo hit Drivers License impressed the judges, who sent him to the show’s semi-finals.

Sadly, Cammy failed to progress to the final, finishing fifth in the viewers’ vote after covering Dougie McLean’s Caledonia.

He later revealed that he decided to apply for the show after being inspired by the birth of his daughter, Bonnie.

Since the show, Cammy has released a flurry of singles, performed before Scotland’s 2023 Six Nations clash with Italy and supported James Arthur at Stirling Summer Sessions.

Dunfermline resident James Boyd appeared on the talent show twice, trying to break world records in consecutive years.

In 2009, James attempted to break the record for the most Ferrero Rocher balls in a minute.

Despite the record only being seven, James managed to eat just four.

What made matters worse for James is that host Ant McPartlin managed to eat five.

A year later, James returned to try and break the record for most After Eights eaten in a minute.

With the record standing at eight, James could only manage to consume five.

6. The Apprentice

Tayside has only had one contestant go up against Sir Alan Sugar in the boardroom, when Kirriemuir-based Andy Jackson appeared in the 2007 series.

The former car salesman lasted three weeks on the show, being fired after leading the losing team in a coffee-making task.

However, Dundee-born entrepreneur Mike Soutar has played an iconic role in the BBC show.

The former DC Thomson journalist turned businessman regularly features near the end of each series, grilling the candidates before the final.

He is known for catching contestants out by buying websites they say they own and disproving other claims they make in their business plans.

The Courier has picked 10 of Soutar’s best moments from the show.

7. SAS: Are You Tough Enough?

Dundee poet Gary Robertson won the first edition of the BBC series in 2002.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the show saw 29 contestants experience a simulation of the British Army’s Special Air Service’s selection process.

Gary found about the show through his fellow NCR hillwalking participants.

He said: “It was hell but I won it.

“It was a catalyst for me. When I came home from that I thought to myself, ‘I can do anything’.

“I am glad there was no prize or money because I proved I could win without there being an incentive to push yourself.”

8. Love in the Flesh

Methil TikTok star Caz Milligan appeared on the 2022 BBC dating show.

The programme followed couples meeting up for the first time in a Greek beach house having only met online.

Branding himself “the Scottish Joey Essex”, Milligan bragged on the show that he had a “99.99% success rate” with women.

Despite his confidence, Caz and partner Lauren failed to reach the final.

Caz later found himself at the centre of a social media storm when he arranged a fight with former footballer Nacho Novo at the Hydro in Glasgow – which was subsequently called off.

9. One Night Stand

Lochee student nurse Dillion McGuinness tried his hand at falling in love on TV during a 2022 appearance on the E4 dating show.

The series featured a number of willing singles prepared to go on a date with a former one-night stand.

After being approached by the show’s producers, Dillion sent a list of ex-lovers for bosses to track down.

He said: “It’s not as if it’s just a first date, you’re talking about what happened that night you met.

“It could be quite detailed but I thought, ‘You only live once so why not?’”

Dillion met up with Corey from Belfast, who he had spent an evening with during a holiday in Turkey.

But the Dundonian ended things due to concerns about a long-distance relationship.

10. Masterchef

Arbroath chef Dean Banks starred in the 2018 series of Masterchef: The Professionals.

He marched through every round of the show, impressing with his fine dining dishes – many of which showcased goods from his home area.

Dean made the final of the series but was beaten to the trophy.

However, it was the springboard for an illustrious career in hospitality and he has launched several venues including Dune in St Andrews and Temple Lane in Dundee.

11. Four in a Bed

Several B&B owners from Tayside and Fife have appeared on the Channel 4 show where they compete to be named the week’s best-rated venue thoughout the years.

However, a couple from 2024 stand out.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch won its week after nearly scoring top marks in all judged categories – including how guests slept and the quality of their breakfasts.

On the other end of the scale, Cultybraggan Camp in Perthshire came last in its week after guests complained about cleanliness and the lack of staff on the site.