Mike Soutar: 10 of the best Apprentice moments starring Dundee entrepreneur

Mike Soutar has become an iconic part of the hit BBC show The Apprentice.

Since first appearing on the interview panel in 2011, the Dundee-born entrepreneur has won over fans with his tough questioning and his clever techniques to catch candidates out.

His latest appearance on the series on Thursday night saw viewers hailing his “relentless” approach, as he helped in the search for Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

We take a look at 10 of the most memorable Mike Soutar moments on The Apprentice through the years.

1. Web of deceit

In his latest appearance, Mike caught out gym owner Rachel Woolford, after she claimed she had bought the website domain for her new gym.

He produced documents showing he had actually bought the web address himself, along with another linked to her business, though he agreed to sell both URLs to her for £34.

2. Pyjama party pooper

It was not the first time Mike had used that trick to leave a candidate red-faced.

In 2022, Kathryn Burn was hoping to scoop the £250,000 investment by launching a company that sold matching pyjamas for families online.

But a spanner was thrown in the works when Mike revealed he had snapped up the address she planned to use – myeverydaypyjamas.co.uk – and three other variations.

3. The wrong call

Mike has been up to his website tricks for years.

Back in 2012, he also caught out contestant Jade Nash when he revealed he owned one of the addresses listed in her business plan.

Jade, who was hoping to start a telemarketing call centre, said that she may have to buy the domain from Mike, who asked her to make him an offer.

4. Electrolyte plight

In 2018, Daniel Elahi thought he could impress his way into the final by saying that he had sold more than a million electrolyte sticks online.

A “very disappointed” Mike found out that this was a lie, however, and the actual number was 47,000.

To make matters worse, Daniel tried to worm his way out of admitting that he had written the claim.

5. Stacks of business

In 2017, Michaela Wain reached the interviews stage with hopes of launching an online construction tender business.

Showing his penchant for research, however, Mike quizzed her on why she had worked for 10 different businesses in seven years, stacking 10 large folders in front of the candidate (from 00:37).

6. Trouble with testosterone

The 2024 interviews stage saw Mike quizzing musician turned hopeful entrepreneur Tre Lowe, who planned to launch a testosterone-boosting drink with Lord Sugar’s investment.

Mike pushed Tre into admitting that he had yet to taste the recipe he had listed in his business plan.

Mike shocked Tre by producing two samples of the drink he’d had made.

The Dundee businessman was not a fan – but watched as Tre downed the unusual mixture.

Tonight on @bbcapprentice, Tre is hoping his testosterone-shots business is going to be the dog's ⚫️⚫️#TheApprentice 🫵 Thursdays 9pm @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/Pw9jrWUG40 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 11, 2024

7. Was it a good coffee?

Before going on to win the 2019 series of the show, Carina Lepore was caught out by Mike over the customer service at her coffee shop.

Having bragged about how customers are always asked to provide feedback, Mike revealed he had visited her shop the previous week – and said: “Nobody asked me.”

He is yet to disclose whether or not he enjoyed his cherry and almond slice, though.

8. A bitter taste

In the same year, Brittany Carter was hoping to secure the prize money to launch an alcoholic protein drink business.

Similar to the Tre incident, Mike pulled out a batch of the drink he’d had made using Brittany’s proposed recipe.

Although the candidate claimed – with some hesitation – to like the taste, Mike described it as “chalky” and “quite bitter”.

9. Sweet proof

In the 2023 series, Victoria Goulbourne was hoping to grow her online sweets business that she had started during lockdown.

Unfortunately for her, Mike was able to show her a package from a Leeds-based company that offered a similar look to Victoria’s.

10. Fishing for jokes

Despite his hardy demeanour during the interviews, Mike has shown his softer side too.

In 2011, he asked “professional” and “controlled” candidate Helen Milligan to tell him a joke as a way of showing her human side.

After initially struggling to come up with one, she managed to get a laugh from Mike with a fishy tale.

Mike recently revealed the moment he was asked to become one of the interviewing panel on The Apprentice – saying he had been “very lucky” to be asked to join by Lord Sugar.

We have also compiled 11 interesting facts about the former Fife schoolboy.