Mike Soutar: 10 of the best Apprentice moments starring Dundee entrepreneur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mike Soutar: 10 of the best Apprentice moments starring Dundee entrepreneur

The former DC Thomson journalist turned businessman has become an iconic part of the BBC series.

Mike Soutar has become an iconic part of The Apprentice
Dundee businessman Mike Soutar has interviewed candidates since 2011. Image: The Apprentice/BBC
By Ben MacDonald

Mike Soutar has become an iconic part of the hit BBC show The Apprentice.

Since first appearing on the interview panel in 2011, the Dundee-born entrepreneur has won over fans with his tough questioning and his clever techniques to catch candidates out.

His latest appearance on the series on Thursday night saw viewers hailing his “relentless” approach, as he helped in the search for Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

We take a look at 10 of the most memorable Mike Soutar moments on The Apprentice through the years.

1. Web of deceit

In his latest appearance, Mike caught out gym owner Rachel Woolford, after she claimed she had bought the website domain for her new gym.

He produced documents showing he had actually bought the web address himself, along with another linked to her business, though he agreed to sell both URLs to her for £34.

2. Pyjama party pooper

It was not the first time Mike had used that trick to leave a candidate red-faced.

In 2022, Kathryn Burn was hoping to scoop the £250,000 investment by launching a company that sold matching pyjamas for families online.

But a spanner was thrown in the works when Mike revealed he had snapped up the address she planned to use – myeverydaypyjamas.co.uk – and three other variations.

3. The wrong call

Mike has been up to his website tricks for years.

Back in 2012, he also caught out contestant Jade Nash when he revealed he owned one of the addresses listed in her business plan.

Jade, who was hoping to start a telemarketing call centre, said that she may have to buy the domain from Mike, who asked her to make him an offer.

4. Electrolyte plight

In 2018, Daniel Elahi thought he could impress his way into the final by saying that he had sold more than a million electrolyte sticks online.

A “very disappointed” Mike found out that this was a lie, however, and the actual number was 47,000.

To make matters worse, Daniel tried to worm his way out of admitting that he had written the claim.

5. Stacks of business

In 2017, Michaela Wain reached the interviews stage with hopes of launching an online construction tender business.

Showing his penchant for research, however, Mike quizzed her on why she had worked for 10 different businesses in seven years, stacking 10 large folders in front of the candidate (from 00:37).

6. Trouble with testosterone

The 2024 interviews stage saw Mike quizzing musician turned hopeful entrepreneur Tre Lowe, who planned to launch a testosterone-boosting drink with Lord Sugar’s investment.

Mike pushed Tre into admitting that he had yet to taste the recipe he had listed in his business plan.

Mike shocked Tre by producing two samples of the drink he’d had made.

The Dundee businessman was not a fan – but watched as Tre downed the unusual mixture.

7. Was it a good coffee?

Before going on to win the 2019 series of the show, Carina Lepore was caught out by Mike over the customer service at her coffee shop.

Having bragged about how customers are always asked to provide feedback, Mike revealed he had visited her shop the previous week – and said: “Nobody asked me.”

He is yet to disclose whether or not he enjoyed his cherry and almond slice, though.

8. A bitter taste

In the same year, Brittany Carter was hoping to secure the prize money to launch an alcoholic protein drink business.

Similar to the Tre incident, Mike pulled out a batch of the drink he’d had made using Brittany’s proposed recipe.

Although the candidate claimed – with some hesitation – to like the taste, Mike described it as “chalky” and “quite bitter”.

9. Sweet proof

In the 2023 series, Victoria Goulbourne was hoping to grow her online sweets business that she had started during lockdown.

Unfortunately for her, Mike was able to show her a package from a Leeds-based company that offered a similar look to Victoria’s.

@sugarrushsweeties

WE WERE ON THE APPRENTICE 🥹🥳 #theapprentice #lordsugar #bbc1 #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – SugarRushSweeties

10. Fishing for jokes

Despite his hardy demeanour during the interviews, Mike has shown his softer side too.

In 2011, he asked “professional” and “controlled” candidate Helen Milligan to tell him a joke as a way of showing her human side.

After initially struggling to come up with one, she managed to get a laugh from Mike with a fishy tale.

Mike recently revealed the moment he was asked to become one of the interviewing panel on The Apprentice – saying he had been “very lucky” to be asked to join by Lord Sugar.

We have also compiled 11 interesting facts about the former Fife schoolboy.

More from TV & Film

Slash is partnering with Buccaneer on the forthcoming drama series The Crow Girl (Yui Mok/PA)
Slash to work on Paramount+ TV adaptation of Erik Axl Sund’s The Crow Girl
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is raising funds for a farming charity (Victoria Jones/PA)
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper conducts tractors in charity rap music video
Mike Soutar returned to the Apprentice boardroom on Thursday
Apprentice fans hail 'relentless' Dundee businessman Mike Soutar for using old trick to catch…
The Duke of Sussex takes part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup (Steve Parsons/PA)
Harry and Meghan to produce two Netflix series on lifestyle and polo
(Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)
Jeremy Paxman says Parkinson’s ‘makes you wish you hadn’t been born’
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton star in series three of Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Trailer for Bridgerton season three teases new friends-to-lovers romance
Mike Soutar The Apprentice
Mike Soutar: 11 interesting facts about Dundee businessman starring on The Apprentice
Johannes Radebe will star in Kinky Boots (Ollie Rosser/PA)
Johannes Radebe to make musical debut in return of Kinky Boots
Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure (National Geographic/PA)
Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Joseph Fiennes to embark on Canadian adventure
Adele Roberts. (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts: I used to be in a very dark place

Conversation