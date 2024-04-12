Apprentice fans hail ‘relentless’ Dundee businessman Mike Soutar for using old trick to catch out candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apprentice fans hail ‘relentless’ Dundee businessman Mike Soutar for using old trick to catch out candidate

"I strongly urge everybody to check now that Mike doesn’t own your domain name, patent rights, house or firstborn child."

By Ben MacDonald
Mike Soutar returned to the Apprentice boardroom on Thursday
Mike Soutar grilled The Apprentice hopefuls on Thursday. Image: The Apprentice/BBC

Fans of The Apprentice have hailed Dundee businessman Mike Soutar after he used an old trick to catch out a candidate.

The former DC Thomson journalist returned to the BBC show on Thursday night as one of four entrepreneurs quizzing Lord Sugar’s prospective new business partners.

And the publishing tycoon delighted viewers as he caught out gym owner Rachel Woolford during their interview.

Analysing her business plan, Mike picked up on a claim that she had bought the domain name for the website of a new gym she wanted to open in Newcastle.

Mike quizzes gym owner Rachel Woolford. Image: The Apprentice/BBC

To her shock, Mike produced a document showing he had actually bought the URL.

He then left Rachel red-faced after revealing he had also bought another domain name featuring the specific location of her gym.

It was reminiscent of a tactic he used on 2022 candidate Kathryn Louise Burn, when he also bought the domain name she wanted to use.

Mike Soutar interviews hailed ‘best part’ of The Apprentice

After Rachel admitted she had made an error in not buying the domain names, the businessman agreed he would sell them to her for £34 plus VAT.

Meanwhile, he also left candidate Flo Edwards squirming after revealing the name she had chosen for her recruitment firm – Hathor Consulting – was already in existence, having been set up in Norfolk in 2018.

The exchanges left fans of the show raving online.

Posting on X, Mike Minay said: “The best part of The Apprentice in any series is the sheer detective work of Mike Soutar to go and buy the candidates’ products/web domains/whatever they’re wanting investment for.”

Reece McMahon posted: “I strongly urge everybody to check now that Mike doesn’t own your domain name, patent rights, house or firstborn child. The man is relentless.”

Andrew Jazzie said: “Year after year the candidates never learn. What Mike Soutar doesn’t know about company names and domain names isn’t worth knowing.”

@tommtthw posted: “This man just loves buying domain names.”

And @scward1991 wrote: “You can almost guarantee Mike Soutar will be busting out the purchased domains. Why don’t these people see it coming? Every. Damn. Year.”

Others praised Mike for being the “best” interviewer with some claiming he was tougher than long-time Lord Sugar associate Claude Littner.

Mike further poked holes in the plans of the other candidates.

He told pie firm owner Phil Turner to “paint over” a sign claiming his business had been established in 1933 after finding out it had actually only been set up in 2012.

The former Fife schoolboy also left Tre Lowe in an awkward position when he produced samples he’d had made of the candidate’s proposed testosterone-boosting drink.

Mike then watched as Tre downed the sample, but declined to drink the full bottle himself, saying it had too much black pepper in it.

Mike was not a fan of Tre’s testosterone-boosting drink. Image: The Apprentice/BBC

And Mike also hauled dental entrepreneur Paul Midha over the coals for including “ripped-off” photos of another company’s products in his business plan.

Mike then joined Lord Sugar and his other advisors in the board room to give his thoughts on the candidates, where he also offered some praise for them.

Mike recently admitted he was “very lucky” to bag an interviewer spot on the show.

The Courier has compiled 11 interesting facts about the businessman, including his role at V&A Dundee.

