Teenager composes theme tune and score for police drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Teenager composes theme tune and score for police drama

By Press Association
Patrick Bennett has composed the theme tune and score for the new series of a TV drama (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patrick Bennett has composed the theme tune and score for the new series of a TV drama (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenage musician has composed the theme tune and score for the new series of a TV drama.

Patrick Bennett, 19, has provided the musical accompaniment for the second series of Granite Harbour – a police series set in Scotland.

He originally approached LA Productions and they agreed he could create some incidental music.

But, after the team was impressed when he came back with a new theme tune, Mr Bennett was tasked with composing for all three episodes of the series.

The series is due to air on Friday on BBC One but the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) student has already seen the first episode.

He said: “I had the opportunity to go down and watch it in London. Hearing my music on speakers in a cinema was really cool. It’s really exciting to see the finished product.

“My family are all buzzing and we can’t wait to see it on TV.”

Mr Bennett, originally from Ely in Cambridgeshire, said he became interested in music as a child when his father bought him a guitar after failing to get him to take an interest in sport.

Composer Patrick Bennett
Teenage musician Patrick Bennett in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “I really liked it and I’ve just sat in my room with a guitar for about the last decade!

“Then there was a moment when I was watching the film 1917 and there was a scene in a battered, blown up French town with this music and soundscape which made me go ‘wow’.

“After that I thought I need to look more into this and became more interested in media composition.”

The student said creating the music, a combination of acoustic, orchestral and electric sound, was a process of six to seven months.

He composed the score using a piano and computer, but also plays a whole range of instruments including the guitar, ukulele and drums and is learning to play the bansuri bamboo flute.

Executive producer of Granite Harbour Colin McKeown said Mr Bennett’s music created “atmosphere and clarity” to enhance the story.

He said: “It’s extremely unusual to have a teenage composer. The sort of gift Patrick has is normally a product of someone who has a much greater experience and level of maturity.

“Patrick is clearly blessed with a gift and a natural understanding of how to score his music, not to patronise or lead an audience, but to just give them an additional sense of what was present within the scenes.”