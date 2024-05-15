BREAKING: Councillors vote to close Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth despite public backlash

Bell’s Sports Centre will close following a unanimous vote by Perth and Kinross councillors.

Sports clubs had pleaded with councillors to save the facility and indoor bowling after Live Active Leisure asked to pull out the North Inch complex.

The vote sees the gym that was located at the facility move to Dewars Centre to replace the only indoor bowling carpet in the city.

It also leaves the future of many other court based sports in doubt with no concrete plan of where to house them.

Bell’s Sports Centre will shut on August 31 leaving jobs at risk.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday it was confirmed that neither Live Active Leisure nor councillors had managed to secure a future for indoor bowling before moving to shut down the centre.

More to follow