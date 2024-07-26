Perthshire Pride to be alcohol-free and have no big-name acts after firm cancels £30k contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Pride to be alcohol-free and have no big-name acts after firm cancels £30k contract

The annual LGBTQ+ celebration has had to downsize for 2024.

By Chloe Burrell
Perthshire Pride 2023.
Revellers at Perthshire Pride in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perthshire Pride is set for a smaller event next month after losing out on £30,000 in funding.

The annual LGBTQ+ celebration, set to take place on August 10, will be alcohol-free until the afterparty and there will be no big-name acts on stage.

Instead, co-chair of Perthshire Pride Jack Simpson has revealed that this year the event will “tap into local talent”.

The 25-year-old told The Courier that organisers are still more than £3,000 short of their projected spend and are looking for donations.

Perthshire Pride to hold smaller event due to lack of funding

Jack said: “It’s been stressful. We had funding secured and were set to get £30,000 but last week, the business cancelled the contract.

“They have said they’re making a donation of a couple thousand but I’m yet to see that.

“Our local sponsors Molke and Rainbow Rooms have been really supportive.

“It’s a difficult one because we’ve had to tie back on the event.

“We have no bar, which isn’t the best decision, but it’s too much money as we have to set up a marquee, get the alcohol licence and set up a fence around the perimeter as well.

Perthshire Pride co-chair Jack Simpson.
Perthshire Pride co-chair Jack Simpson. Image: Supplied

“There will be no big-name drag queens because we don’t have the funds for it so it’s all local acts.

“It’s good we’ve tapped into local talent but it’s not crowd-drawing.”

The event will kick off at around 10.30am from Thimblerow Car Park, with a march that will conclude at the North Inch.

The host will be drag queen and TikTok sensation Cherry West.

Local acts such as Tyler McCauley, Nick Shane and The Apologetics will take to the stage.

Jack continued: “We’ve had to downsize the stage and the production is much smaller.

“A local venue will be putting on the afterparty for us. We think it will still get a big turnout.

“We expect there to be a few thousand people for the march alone.

“There will also be a full-sized floorball rink and a wrestling ring.

“It’s going to be a different Pride. We want to create this safe space but that’s harder to do when it’s a limited event.”

Details of how to donate to Perthshire Pride are available on the group’s Facebook page.

