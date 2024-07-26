Perthshire Pride to be alcohol-free and have no big-name acts after firm cancels £30k contract

Perthshire Pride is set for a smaller event next month after losing out on £30,000 in funding.

The annual LGBTQ+ celebration, set to take place on August 10, will be alcohol-free until the afterparty and there will be no big-name acts on stage.

Instead, co-chair of Perthshire Pride Jack Simpson has revealed that this year the event will “tap into local talent”.

The 25-year-old told The Courier that organisers are still more than £3,000 short of their projected spend and are looking for donations.

Perthshire Pride to hold smaller event due to lack of funding

Jack said: “It’s been stressful. We had funding secured and were set to get £30,000 but last week, the business cancelled the contract.

“They have said they’re making a donation of a couple thousand but I’m yet to see that.

“Our local sponsors Molke and Rainbow Rooms have been really supportive.

“It’s a difficult one because we’ve had to tie back on the event.

“We have no bar, which isn’t the best decision, but it’s too much money as we have to set up a marquee, get the alcohol licence and set up a fence around the perimeter as well.

“There will be no big-name drag queens because we don’t have the funds for it so it’s all local acts.

“It’s good we’ve tapped into local talent but it’s not crowd-drawing.”

The event will kick off at around 10.30am from Thimblerow Car Park, with a march that will conclude at the North Inch.

The host will be drag queen and TikTok sensation Cherry West.

Local acts such as Tyler McCauley, Nick Shane and The Apologetics will take to the stage.

Jack continued: “We’ve had to downsize the stage and the production is much smaller.

“A local venue will be putting on the afterparty for us. We think it will still get a big turnout.

“We expect there to be a few thousand people for the march alone.

“There will also be a full-sized floorball rink and a wrestling ring.

“It’s going to be a different Pride. We want to create this safe space but that’s harder to do when it’s a limited event.”

Details of how to donate to Perthshire Pride are available on the group’s Facebook page.