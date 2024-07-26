Tasmin Glass to be released as Kirriemuir killer granted parole with conditions

Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been granted parole half way through her 10-year-prison sentence.

Glass was jailed in 2019 after being convicted of culpable homicide for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

The Scottish Parole Board announced their decision to the family of victim Steven Donaldson on Friday afternoon, shortly after the parole hearing took place.

Conditions were imposed, including that Glass must not live in Angus or Dundee, and she must not approach the Donaldson family.

It has not been confirmed when the Kirriemuir killer will be released.

More to follow.