EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid adjourned with no decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid adjourned with no decision

This is the second time this year The Parole Board for Scotland has failed to reach a decision on Kirriemuir killer's fate.

Tasmin Glass
Tasmin Glass
By Sean O'Neil & Lindsey Hamilton

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid has been adjourned with no decision after the board yet again failed to reach a verdict at her hearing.

The killer, who was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson, went before the parole board on Wednesday.

She has served only half of her ten-year sentence.

On Thursday afternoon, the Donaldson family were notified that The Parole Board of Scotland had failed to come to a conclusion due to a lack of witnesses or information.

The family believe the case could now drag on until July.

Glass’ case first went before the parole board in February, when the panel also decided they lacked the information to make a ruling.

‘She is still locked up’

Steven Donaldson’s family, who have campaigned with The Courier to keep Glass in prison, said they were “surprised” by the outcome.

However they said they were glad the continuation kept the killer in prison for the time being.

Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “We are surprised at this decision but not altogether disappointed.

“We have to remain hopeful that this means they are taking all our concerns seriously.

“And it does mean that she is still locked up.

“We can take some comfort that it didn’t go the way Tasmin was probably hoping yesterday – we think she probably believed she would be granted parole and she hasn’t been.”

Waiting on another witness

The family were notified of the non-decision by Victim Support Scotland (VSS) who liaise between families and the parole board.

An email from VVS, the family were told: “The board has yet to conclude its consideration on this case.

Steven Donaldson

“While I am unable to provide you with the specific reasons for this, a case may be continued due to the unavailability of witnesses, to await the outcome of outstanding charges, to obtain additional information or for another reason.”

The family believe the board are waiting on a witness.

The email further explained another hearing date was yet to be arranged, with timescales varying depending on each individual case.

After the board failed to reach a verdict in February, it took the panel until May 29 to hear the case.

A spokesperson for the family said: “We don’t have very much information as yet but we understand they appear to want to interview another witness.

“We were told they don’t have all the info they appear to need to make a final decision.

“We have been told it could by July now before a further hearing is held.”

A campaign for victims

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

We have also called on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole hearings halfway through sentences for the most violent of crimes and for parole hearings to be held in public.

We believe these measures would help victims and also build trust between the board and the public.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) refused to deny Glass was being housed at the low supervision Bella Centre in Dundee.

The unit is designed to help return offenders to the community.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council for a six-figure sum.. Image: Angus Council
Inch Pavilion Bowling Green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to agree to…
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops
Angus tattie picking in days gone by. Image: DC Thomson
Could Angus school tattie holidays rooted in tradition be moved to fall in line…
£250,000 was spent repairing the road beside Montrose Coastguard station. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Coastguard station completes permanent move from erosion-hit town seafront
Strathmore ladies rugby team celebrate having their own dedicated changing room. Image: ASM Media
£250,000 extension helps Strathmore Rugby Club expand community role
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
Donaldson family in limbo amid delay on Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole result
Creature in Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
'Unusual' creature spotted swimming in Arbroath's Keptie Pond
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Old Forfar swimming pool going back under the hammer this week
Hillbank Health Centre was affected. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
'Major' NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors' surgeries
Jordan (left) and Joshua Iacob (right) copy Cristiano Ronaldo in their videos. Image: PA/Alex Iacob
Arbroath brothers become viral sensations for Cristiano Ronaldo celebration videos

Conversation