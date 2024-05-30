EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid adjourned with no decision

Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid has been adjourned with no decision after the board yet again failed to reach a verdict at her hearing.

The killer, who was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson, went before the parole board on Wednesday.

She has served only half of her ten-year sentence.

On Thursday afternoon, the Donaldson family were notified that The Parole Board of Scotland had failed to come to a conclusion due to a lack of witnesses or information.

The family believe the case could now drag on until July.

Glass’ case first went before the parole board in February, when the panel also decided they lacked the information to make a ruling.

‘She is still locked up’

Steven Donaldson’s family, who have campaigned with The Courier to keep Glass in prison, said they were “surprised” by the outcome.

However they said they were glad the continuation kept the killer in prison for the time being.

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “We are surprised at this decision but not altogether disappointed.

“We have to remain hopeful that this means they are taking all our concerns seriously.

“And it does mean that she is still locked up.

“We can take some comfort that it didn’t go the way Tasmin was probably hoping yesterday – we think she probably believed she would be granted parole and she hasn’t been.”

Waiting on another witness

The family were notified of the non-decision by Victim Support Scotland (VSS) who liaise between families and the parole board.

An email from VVS, the family were told: “The board has yet to conclude its consideration on this case.

“While I am unable to provide you with the specific reasons for this, a case may be continued due to the unavailability of witnesses, to await the outcome of outstanding charges, to obtain additional information or for another reason.”

The family believe the board are waiting on a witness.

The email further explained another hearing date was yet to be arranged, with timescales varying depending on each individual case.

After the board failed to reach a verdict in February, it took the panel until May 29 to hear the case.

A spokesperson for the family said: “We don’t have very much information as yet but we understand they appear to want to interview another witness.

“We were told they don’t have all the info they appear to need to make a final decision.

“We have been told it could by July now before a further hearing is held.”

A campaign for victims

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

We have also called on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole hearings halfway through sentences for the most violent of crimes and for parole hearings to be held in public.

We believe these measures would help victims and also build trust between the board and the public.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) refused to deny Glass was being housed at the low supervision Bella Centre in Dundee.

The unit is designed to help return offenders to the community.